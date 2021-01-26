Close scrutiny of Chinese-born researchers in the U.S. threatens innovation





The arrest of MIT Engineering Professor Gang Chen on January 14 drew attention to China’s role in the US science and technology system. This is not the first time that Chinese-born scientists have been suspicious. Chen is a US citizen naturalized for the work they are doing openly in the United States.

Gangchen’s wire fraud, failure to report foreign bank accounts, and accusations of false statements on tax returns are due to his failure to disclose Chinese funding for his research. MIT calls this claim disastrous, with the school principal and 100 faculty members defending investment in MIT research at Chinese universities. Evidence of the spy has not been released, but a criminal accusation by the Justice Department has expressed suspicion that Chen’s loyalty may not be in line with US interests.

These types of investigations run the risk of damaging one of the most important assets in the United States, the open inquiry.

The US government’s scrutiny of Chinese Americans and Chinese scholars goes against the value of open scientific exchanges. My research on international cooperation in science has shown that open nations have strong science. Countries that accept visitors, send researchers abroad, engage in cross-border cooperation abundantly, and fund international projects produce better science and excel in innovation. Closing the door undermines the very characteristics that make the US innovation system the envy of the world.

For 60 years, the United States has been a mecca for wise people interested in conducting research. But this has changed under the Trump administration. Government agencies have further scrutinized scholars from China for fear of planning to steal intellectual property. In a speech to U.S. scholars, FBI officials said the biggest long-term threat to our country’s information and ideas, and our economic vitality and leadership, was the threat from the Chinese government. ..

Scrutinizing Chinese researchers as if their actions were automatically suspicious could undermine relations between the United States and China, the world’s emerging force in science and technology. I argue that breaking this relationship makes the American innovation system more vulnerable and less secure. The strength of the United States lies in its rapid innovation in an open environment. China’s choice for a more closed society may go against their innovation goals, but we should not go against ourselves.

Different countries, different treatments

The story of the two rocket scientists reflects what I think about the inherent dangers of fearing the effects of China.

A dateless photo of Qian Xuesen.Shizao / Wikimedia Commons

Qian Xuesen, a MIT-educated Chinese-born scientist, helped the United States win World War II by contributing to jet propulsion research. After the war, Qian published a wonderful science at the California Institute of Technology.

Sadly for him, the early days of American rocket science were in line with growing suspicions about foreign influences in the United States, as well as the concerns currently being seen. A Qians colleague began to worry if he was American enough in his loyalty.

At the same time that suspicions gathered around Qian and others, the US government’s secret Operation Paperclip brought Wernher von Braun and other Nazi military rocket scientists to the United States. Von Braun and others spent 10 years under military control, accelerating the American rocket program.

Both Qian and von Braun spent their early 1950s under house arrest for different reasons and purposes. No evidence was presented, but in 1955 Qian was considered a spy and was deported. China welcomed him and built a laboratory. He is called the father of Chinese space technology. Encouraging money to stay in the United States would have slowed China’s progress in missile technology.

Wernher von Braun (center) explained to President John F. Kennedy about the Saturn launch system. NASA, CC BY

In contrast, von Braun led US rocket science to success in the Cold War Space Race. He was acclaimed in the United States, became an American citizen, and worked for NASA for the rest of his life.

America’s suspicions about China have a long history, supported by alien exclusion and anti-communist views. Even today, US law prohibits NASA from cooperating with China. As China grows to become the world’s largest tech exporter, fears and anger of China stealing US know-how are increasing. China’s case is complicated by its size and the internal link between science and military technology.

American Chinese scholar

In the face of political tensions and visa issues, the number of Chinese students and scholars migrating to the United States to participate in higher education and R & D has grown tremendously in the decade leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic. I’ve done it.

Two students from China celebrate their graduation from Columbia University in New York in 2019. AP Photo / Mark Renihan

The number of Chinese students studying in the United States in 2017 was approximately 141,000 undergraduates and 125,000 graduates. An estimated 4,400 Chinese scholars (possibly including students) came to the United States in 2017 to work in American laboratories and graduated from American universities in 2018 with more than 9,000 Chinese doctoral programs. Joined the earners, 4,000 as in the last five years.

What happens when scientists migrate

Mosaic theory was borrowed from finance to apply to Chinese students, visitors, and Emigré in the United States. U.S. government officials may provide a single knowledge tile that builds a complex mosaic pattern of deep scientific and technical insights and capabilities when each visitor is reunited in China. I’m afraid of that.

This idea assumes that China has a lot of core knowledge needed to reconstruct information. It will also depend on the bold feats of the organization.

Moreover, mosaic theory misunderstands science and technology. This is quite different from finance, where the dollar only goes into one place at a time. Scientific research is shared and expanded through open exchange, communication and mobility. Knowledge that is kept secret will soon become obsolete and obsolete. Researchers who do not share are shunned: exchange and reunion create value.

MIT is just one of the glorious US universities employed by scholars around the world.Maddy Meyer / Getty Images News, via Getty Images

The United States benefits greatly from the openness of its system of welcoming wise people from anywhere in the world to help build a knowledge base. One-third of the Nobel Prizes awarded to US-based scientists were given to immigrants. After spending time in the United States, returnees often remain connected to their US counterparts and build a network of global connections with broad global (and domestic) interests.

COVID-19’s R & D experience highlights the benefits of openness. In the early days of the pandemic, Chinese researchers activated research around the world by publishing a new coronavirus genome sequence. International coronavirus researchers who had formed relationships in the decade before the advent of COVID-19 were energized by action. Rapidly, Chinese and American scientists have strengthened their cooperation in virology, immunology, and epidemiology, laying the foundation for rapid testing, treatment, and vaccines. Unfortunately, political action on both sides chilled early action and reduced ties, but the vaccine was on the way.

The United States can continue to discourage Chinese researchers from participating in the study, remaining in a dual mode of seeing relationships as so-called competition between great powers. Since China is not an ally, it makes sense to me to limit cooperation on military technology.

However, the suspicion that Chinese researchers are repeatedly hunting red and the fear of espionage send the next Qian Xuesen home to build China’s capabilities. I benefit from recognizing the benefits the United States will receive thanks to the important role of open research, the wealth of scientific capabilities of many countries, and the knowledge created or reintegrated here by immigrants and visitors. Propose that you will get.

