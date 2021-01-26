In these countries, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 supports ECG.





Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 received ECG support at the end of 2020, and now Samsung is pushing it to new countries around the world where watches are available for purchase.

In addition to support in the United States, ECG functionality will be available not only in many countries within the EU, but also in parts of Asia. Equivalent to a total of 31 new countries still awaiting approval.

This is a big problem for Samsung. This is because more users will be able to test and see the benefits of features that are not widely used on many smartphones. But this certainly brings more benefits to the user. There is no doubt that many users have been waiting for this feature since it was advertised on the watch at launch.

31 new countries now support the ECG feature of Galaxy Watch 3

Most of the new countries that have gained support are in the EU. This includes Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and several others. Outside the EU, UAE, China and Indonesia also provide support.

However, the ECG feature was approved in December. At that time, Samsung’s Health Monitor app finally got the CE mark. This makes it possible to enable the ECG feature on new country watches.

Please also note that this feature is also available to Galaxy Watch Active2 users. It’s also available on that watch, thanks to the Samsung Health Monitor app.

Even if you wait for this feature on your watch, it will take more than a week to appear. most likely. Samsung says updates to the Health Monitor app for these watches will be pushed to users in stages from February 4th. Also, not everyone will get the update on the same day.

The update also includes blood pressure monitoring

Updates aren’t just about ECG measurements. The Samsung Health Monitor app also includes the ability to monitor blood pressure. It is available for both Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Therefore, if you have either watch, be aware of that particular update. It should arrive within the next 1-2 weeks.

Users do not have to search the Samsung Health Monitor app on their watch. If you are using the latest version of the software available to your watch, the app will be installed automatically when the update is applied or when it is applied. Because it was part of it.

That is, the watch is already ready for new features.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos