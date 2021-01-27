Cloud migration + cost savings = innovation + agility





Upinder Phanda is Unisys Corp, a global information technology company. I am the Vice President and CIO of. Unisys offers a broad portfolio of professional services and cutting-edge products, including Unisys Stealth micro-segmentation security technology.

As is often the case with high-tech companies, Unisys’ IT department has two roles: to provide IT services that support 20,000 employees and to act as an internal testing ground for technology solutions developed by the company. I will do it. Unisys VP and CIO Upinder Phanda were responsible for managing both of these important roles while pursuing more basic objectives.

Mr. Funda faced the challenge of reducing operating costs in order to secure more funding for innovation.

To address these challenges, Phanda launched an aggressive IT transformation initiative about four years ago. At that time, about 85% of his budget was spent running IT infrastructure and the remaining 15% was spent innovating and building new solutions. Today, only 60% of the budget is used to keep the lights on and 40% is available for strategic innovation.

At the core of Unisys’ transformation efforts is the massive migration of on-premises IT infrastructure to the cloud. Currently, we have moved about 500 servers and 250 applications to the Microsoft Azure cloud, so 98% of Unisyss operations are cloud-based.

Among other changes, customized applications have been replaced by cloud-based solutions, and our team is learning new skills focused on innovation, says Funda. Unisys needed to be innovative to move to the cloud itself. This is because it was the first company to move hundreds of applications and technologies to Azure and had to create its own roadmap for it.

Unisys sought to reduce costs as much as possible when performing the migration to the cloud. As a result, IT budgets have been reduced by 35-40% over the last four years.

According to Mr. Funda, we return money to the company every year.

Agility is the key to our success

Funda and his team have realized IT savings in a variety of areas, including ending relationships with offshore suppliers. This has reduced the overall IT workforce by 30%.

It gave us room to steer, and then we started looking at every line of our budget, he says.

Re-negotiated contract renewals with large software vendors have proven to be one significant source of savings. For example, Unisys reduced its Microsoft Enterprise Agreement (EA) volume license by $ 3 million during the renewal.

Another strategy was needed to reduce maintenance costs.

Vendors never renegotiate because maintenance is a cash cow product for vendors, Fanda explains. Instead, when Unisys moved Oracle ERP from on-premises deployment to the cloud, it moved to a third-party maintenance provider, reducing maintenance items by 50%.

The move to the cloud also served as a catalyst for Unisys to establish a more efficient and cost-effective process.

According to Funda, there were 15 ways to contact IT when he began his journey of transformation. There is only one way today.

Unisys has simplified the process and made it easier for employees to perform self-service. Part of that is developing and deploying unique chatbots that interactively process the queries of most employees.

According to Funda, we were able to reduce help desk tickets by 80%.

The combination of Unisyss cloud migration, cost savings, and more innovative capabilities has created essential benefits.

Agility is the key to our success, says Funda. We are now able to better implement and respond quickly to our ever-changing business requirements.

