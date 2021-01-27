Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 Start Date, New Mode, Why Not Called Season 14





If you’re hoping that Call of Duty: Mobile Season 14 will continue for 13 seasons and you’re not keeping up with the game news, you’ll be amazed at the fact that Season 1 is actually released this season.

Yes, this is a soft refresh of the popular mobile game, but Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 is available on your current mobile phone.

So what can you expect from Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1? And when will it start? This will be explained below, but it is worth mentioning that there is no official one yet.

Call of Duty: When will Mobile Season 1 begin?

The official Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 started on January 26th, especially at 4pm PT / 7pm ET / midnight BST.

At this point, Season 13, the Winter War, was Season 1, New Order. This name is a sneaky reference to the updates brought about by the new updates. The change seems to have been to make the game more accessible to new players, who may be postponed as the number of seasons continues to grow.

Call of Duty: What is included in Mobile Season 1?

Activision introduced two new guns in Season 1. They are the FR.556 assault rifle and the SKS marksman rifle. There are also many new weapon camouflages and operators.

These are arguably the season, as Reddit states in the official Call of Duty: Mobile account that “two new weapons will be coming next season, one of which is not an assault rifle.” It looks like one new gun.

Season 1 has one new map called Reclaim, which is a whole new map in Call of Duty: Mobile (not included in the console game). It’s a medium-sized, set in a shopping center, and it’s exciting because it brings unique content to mobile games. This isn’t the first bespoke map, it’s joined the cage to get this praise.

Season 1 introduces a new game mode. This is a Gunfight version, but with a team of three. Shootout gives you a random loadout and one life, and with three players this should help you in a tense shootout.

This is just one of the new modes introduced throughout the season. We also know that there will be a new version of Attack of the Undead, and a new Battle Royale mode called Blitz with a focus on close quarters combat.

How much is the Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 Battle Pass?

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 Battle Pass costs the same each time: 800 COD points ($ 9.99 / £ 9.99). You can also use a premium pass. It automatically unlocks the first 25 tiers of the pass for 2000 COD points ($ 24.99 / £ 24.99), offering some additional unique items.

As expected, the Battle Pass allows players to unlock new skins for weapons, operators, vanity items, and XP boosts.

COD here: With Mobile Season 1, you can see if you want to pay all the new extras or wait for the coming season. However, for now, you can hot drop into the action and start improving the kill / death ratio. ..







