Saving Collaborative Content: 6 Common Challenges to Collecting Data from Google Drive | Hanzo





Hanzo talks a lot about the collaborative content companies create with communication apps like Slack. However, instant messaging isn’t the only way to collaborate, and Slack isn’t the only place for team members to collaborate. Teams may also collaborate on documents and spreadsheets through platforms such as Google Workspace (formerly G Suite).

Like Slack messages, content in Google Workspace may be subject to litigation hold obligations if it relates to pending or expected legal matters. Also, as with Slack, the tools built into Google may not be able to meet the eDiscovery challenges of companies.

Let’s take a closer look at the eDiscovery challenges posed by the latest collaboration tools such as Google Workspace.

Status

Before you start, if you don’t have potentially discoverable information in Google Workspace, you’re not obliged to store it and you don’t have to talk about it. Suppose your team has never used Google Workspace to store content related to customer service, product design or responsibility, intellectual property, marketing, or internal operations. In that case, you probably don’t have to stop reading this and worry about how to save the content of Google Docs and Google Sheets.

But what if you save your contract to Google Drive? What happens if I draft and revise a product spec sheet in Google Docs where the team inserts edits and comments when a problem occurs and is resolved? What happens if I use Google Drive to save a running document that manages customer service tickets?

Organizations that use Google Workspace in their business know that any of their content may be required for proceedings or internal investigations. As part of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure (FRCP) 37 (e), parties may be punished if they fail to retain electronically stored information (ESI) when the proceedings are reasonably expected. .. To avoid these sanctions and meet storage requirements, businesses need to plan ways to manage information defensively, responsibly, and proactively.

As we’ve already suggested, adding a layer of complexity isn’t just about accessing current versions of documents and spreadsheets, but also preserving Google Workspace content. You may need to save and verify the specific version that existed when someone linked to the document from Slack, or when a specified team member made changes to the document. You may need to store, collect, and review content for one person or for a particular week.

Google Vault allows you to retain and store the content your organization has in Google Workspace. However, like most of these unique tools, they are not tailored to corporate eDiscovery. Rather, it is directed to occasional export or compliance needs. However, in many cases, tools built to be “good enough” turn out to be something else. In this case, the organization is not sufficient to provide the information it needs for information governance and eDiscovery.

Here are six common challenges in storing, collecting, and reviewing information that you might discover from Google Workspace.

Task

1) Huge amount of data on Google Drive.

Suppose your organization has only five users on Google Drive, and each of those users has only five documents. In that case, you may not need a special solution to identify, store, and collect the information that can be detected from those documents. Searching 25 documents manually isn’t too difficult, isn’t it? However, if the team updates these 25 documents daily, this calculation can quickly get out of hand. After 4 weeks of daily updates, there are 20 different versions of each, as well as 25 documents, for a total of 500 document versions. This is often the case when the team updates each document only once a day, rather than multiple times a day, as is often the case with collaborative content. In fact, most organizations have hundreds of documents and an overwhelming amount of data in Google Workspace.

2) Storage and collection cannot be controlled in sufficient detail.

EDiscovery experts know that constant culling of irrelevant data is the key to eDiscovery at an affordable price and manageability. However, Google Vault does not allow users to control exports on a file-by-file basis. So while you can use Google Vault to export content from Google Workspace, it may not be the best option. With Google Vault, you may need to export only one folder or a day’s worth of content from one user’s drive, but you need to export the entire drive. Not only is this inefficient in terms of time, but it also downloads and stores huge amounts of data. Multiplying this by multiple users for average eDiscovery and internal research gives you more control over the files you store and collect.

3) Not familiar with data structures and navigation.

Well, you can’t limit your exports that much, but at least you can navigate Google Drive to find the content you need, right? Well, maybe. The problem here is that the individual users (the ones who set the folders and data structures in Google Drive) are usually not the users who export that data. Instead, there could be someone in your IT department, or someone who has set up data export compliance or legally. Navigating a drive is difficult because no matter who it is, they are unlikely to know where a particular file is.

4) Export format not intended for eDiscovery.

The format is important. Ask an eDiscovery expert who had to carefully load data from one platform to a review tool that required another format. In many cases, simply making the exported data available to review tools is a valuable time and effort. When it comes to exporting loose files from Google Drive, Google Vault exports may not be desirable due to their format. That is, Google Vault exports provide metadata via an XML file, but the loose document itself is exported with both the filename and the internal Google Docs ID. In order for the review platform to understand these individual files, the user must reassemble them. This greatly increases the time and effort required to prepare the data for review.

5) Metadata loss during export.

File metadata is an important search component when trying to identify the data exchanged by individual custodians. As mentioned above, the unfortunate drawback of Google Vault is that the metadata of the exported file is ignored. In addition to separating the metadata from the exported file, Google Vault also omits important metadata information and either does not deliver it or changes the document creation date when exporting. This is bad news for eDiscovery processes where metadata plays an important role in both early case evaluation and review and creation.

6) Difficult to identify the relevant version of a particular file.

We first touched on version control challenges when discussing the sheer volume of data that a single user’s Google Drive account can contain. However, there is another problem with version control. How can I find out that the right person is getting the right version of the document edited on the right date? This depends on internal knowledge of the document history (which is also unlikely to be possessed by IT technicians) or access to metadata that is modified or omitted by the Google Vault export. EDiscovery experts, as well as document version history, and more importantly, the display and editing history of individual custodians to investigate discovery efforts during early case evaluation. You must have a list. Google Vault does not provide access to this important information.

The solution to all these problems is a dedicated eDiscovery and research tool for Google Workspace.

