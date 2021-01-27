Nu Skin Enterprises Adds Innovative Ingredient Enhancement Technology with Acquisition of 3i Solutions





Provo, Utah, January 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced the acquisition of 3i Solutions, an innovative company that develops and manufactures raw materials for the consumer market through its unique encapsulation technology. With these technologies, Nu Skin believes that 3i’s unique research and processes can be leveraged to create new product forms and improve formulation performance in beauty and wellness.

“3iSolutions has the deepest experience and knowledge in the industry of encapsulating ingredients for the cosmetics and dietary supplement markets,” said CEO Ritch Wood. “Our sales force and consumers are expanding product innovations such as improved absorption of nutrients, innovative methods of supplying ingredients, controlled release of active ingredients, and new supply formats to meet the needs of different customers. Will benefit from. “

With nearly 30 years of experience, 3i Solutions identifies, develops and provides unique solutions to nutritional product challenges. The company’s approach includes easy inclusion in water-based formulations through a unique encapsulation technology that improves the absorption of nutrients and extends shelf life.

Charles Brain, President and Chief Executive Officer of 3i Solutions, said: “Together, we will accelerate innovation and provide our customers with more solutions, while at the same time closely integrating our technology with Nu Skin to enhance our already world-class products.”

About 3i Solutions Founded in 1997, based in Wooster, Ohio, 3i Solutions is an innovative raw material manufacturer. The company specializes in the production of water-dispersible oil-soluble materials for the cosmetics, food and nutrition industries. 3i Solutions employs an in-house R & D team to meet customer requirements and develop new ingredients for its products. For more information, please visit www.3isolutions.com.

About Nu Skin Founded over 35 years ago, Nu Skin (NSE) empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technology, and value to improve their lives. The company is currently focusing on innovative consumer goods, product manufacturing and controlled environmental farming technologies. NSE family companies include Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz is a strategic investment unit that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the “NUS” symbol. For more information, please visit nuskinenterprises.com.

Source Nu Skin Enterprises Co., Ltd.

