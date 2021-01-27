Warzone Blitz Battle Royale in Call of Duty Mobile





When you start updating the season, Call of Duty Mobile will be updated in a new battle royale game mode.

The all-new Season 1 was a huge success to revolutionize the competitive scene of COD Mobile. The new mode (Blitz) highlights small randomly selected zones on the map. Like Warzone, map style has little room for camping, giving players a more action-packed experience. Game modes undoubtedly offer a new layer of challenge, even for veteran players, as fast-paced action in focused areas keeps their senses alive.

Blitz also features some other changes compared to regular matches. The number of players is set to 40, all on a small map. However, due to the short game time, everyone gets more items. Therefore, this mode provides a stronger experience for COD Mobile and breathes fresh air into the player.

Bringing Warzone’s fast-paced action to Call of Duty Mobile, the new Blitz game mode will be central to the latest updates. Photo: Activision

In addition to the new BR mode, players can expect other new content in future updates. Two new weapons have been identified for Season 1. These weapons will be available in multiplayer arenas and BR mode.

The FR 5.56 assault rifle will be available in more tactical shooters. If you’re looking for precision shots over long distances, you can watch the SKS marksman rifle in-game. There is also a new Attack of the Undead 20 mode that will be added in a future patch. This game mode is an improved version since last year and will be able to accommodate 20 players.

In addition, a new map dedicated to COD Mobile is being created. This map is called a reclamation set in the market of an abandoned city.

What do you think of COD Mobile’s new Season 1? Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below and join the discussion. Check back daily for regular updates on your favorite games.

