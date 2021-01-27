Google will invest $ 150 million in COVID-19 vaccine education to partner with One Medical to open a vaccination site





Google has pledged $ 150 million to promote COVID-19 vaccine education and fair distribution to poorly serviced communities, the tech giant announced on Monday.

Google has also promised to open its own facility to act as a vaccination site if needed.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Google has worked with more than 100 government agencies and non-governmental organizations around the world to make important public service health announcements through its advertising grant crisis relief program. The company will provide an additional $ 100 million in advertising grants to the CDC Foundation, the World Health Organization (WHO), and nonprofits around the world.

In a blog post by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, the tech giant has also invested an additional $ 50 million in partnerships with public health agencies to provide vaccine-related content and information. Said to reach a poorly serviced community.

“Our efforts focus on equitable access to vaccines. Early US data showed disproportionately affected populations, especially people of color and rural areas, to other groups. Google.org has shown that 5 million people to organizations dealing with racial and geographical disparities in COVID-19 vaccination, such as the Morehouse School of Medicines Satcher Health Leadership Institute and the CDC Foundation. We promised a dollar grant, “said Pichai.

In a recent Fierce JPM Week interview, Google Health Vice President David Feinberg, MD, said the 2021 tech giant’s health efforts to provide reliable information about the COVID-19 vaccine to address health fairness. He said he would focus.

“Our mission is to organize information about the world and make it accessible to everyone. That information so that people have clear health literacy and can understand what is happening. We know it’s important to publish, “says Feinberg.

“COVID has opened our eyes to the healthcare gap,” Feinberg said, saying health technology could help fill those gaps.

Google is also leveraging its technical capabilities to make it easier for consumers to find region-related information, such as when and where to get vaccines. According to the company, the number of vaccine searches near me has increased five-fold since the beginning of the year.

In the coming weeks, COVID-19 vaccination sites will be available on Google Search and Maps in more states and countries, starting in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. The information provided includes details such as whether a reservation or referral is required, whether access is restricted to a particular group, and whether there is a drive-through in the location.

The company has expanded its search information panel to more than 40 countries and dozens of languages, with more to come next week.

“We will start displaying state and region distributions in our search so that we can easily find when we are eligible to receive the vaccine. Soon we will launch the Get The Facts initiative on Google and YouTube to trust our vaccines. We will make available information available to the public. “Pichai said.

Google also plans to make some parking lots and open spaces in the building available as vaccination clinics. We have partnered with healthcare provider One Medical and public health authorities to open sites in the San Francisco Bay Area of ​​Los Angeles and California. Kirkland, WA; and New York City, plans to expand nationwide.

And the company is using its technology to improve the distribution of vaccinations. Logistics companies are using Google’s artificial intelligence to optimize trucking operations by adapting to traffic and bad weather and detecting temperature fluctuations during transportation. Google Cloud’s Intelligent Vaccine Impact Platform helps states such as New York and North Carolina manage distribution and forecasts of vaccines, personal protective equipment, and where hospital staff need them most, Pichai said. ..

