Triple Ring Technologies Expands International Business in Scandinavia, Canada





Newark, Calif., January 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Triple Ring Technologies announced that it operates in Copenhagen, Denmark and Toronto, Ontario, Canada. These two new locations will be key to supporting Triple Ring clients across Europe and North America and promoting the company’s reach as a co-development partner for leading medical devices and life sciences.

Triple Ring will be an ideal place to support the European market with world-class academic institutions, the Danish healthcare innovation ecosystem built around the biopharmacy and medical technology industries, and a closely linked hospital system. thinking about. The company has built strong relationships with the Danish government, industry innovators, academic institutions, and their incubator facilities. Triple Ring is also hosting the US-Denmark MedTech Partnership Conference in Copenhagen and Silicon Valley and will resume the conference series if conditions permit.

“It’s nice to see the international footprint of the Triple Ring expanding, especially in these two important regions,” said CEO Joe Henue.

Christina Pedersen, Vice President of the Project, said: “We are very pleased to establish a triple ring presence in Copenhagen this year and look forward to expanding our business to Scandinavia and the European Union.“ This brings world-class co-development services to the continent. It is an ideal base for triple rings to bring. “

The Toronto area of ​​Ontario is another dynamic healthcare innovation hub that is excited to join the Triple Ring. By combining government, academia, and industry efforts, Toronto has established a strong technology development and investment community with particular strengths in artificial intelligence. Triple Ring aims to contribute to the growth of this ecosystem through partnerships with leading universities, major research hospitals, life sciences and medical device companies, and investment organizations. The company has already begun relationships with pioneers in the region and aims to continue to increase its presence in the ecosystem.

About triple ring

Triple Ring Technologies is a co-development company headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Boston, Toronto and Copenhagen. They primarily partner with medical technology and life science clients to create new technologies, launch innovative projects and launch new ventures. Their capabilities extend to strategic investment, incubation, early R & D, product development, manufacturing, regulatory approval and market access.

