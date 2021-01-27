Acquire Fatal Falls, the new Dead Cells DLC for PCs and consoles





The cells are dead. Cells live long.

In today’s contest, you’ll win the latest DLC Fatal Falls from Dead Cells for PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch.

what do you think it is? I’m drunk! I’m usually at least noisy when writing these (and always), but today I’m all-in. Mom, deal with it! That is, the reader!

Anyway, Dead Cells are pretty doped, so it’s the latest DLC, Fatal Falls. So why pay something when my broken ass is here? !! I put out a tip jar in case you want to return something.

If you’ve played Dead Cells, you’re in luck! There are more now. This new extension brings three new levels featuring traps, enemies, platforms, and above all, a game of kicking your butt from front to back! Read about it at the link above. If you are here, you know what it is. There is a scarecrow now, but this is pretty creepy. Hopefully he’s good!

I doubt it. There seems to be no good person in this game. In fact, it all looks pretty naughty.

To win, please leave your name and email address using the widget below. You can enter every day. Do the bonus thing for the bonus entry, and don’t forget to tell us the time you were drunk at work and comment below.

There are three DLC keys for Steam, Switch (NA), PS4 (NA) and Xbox One. The winner will be drawn next Monday.

Dead Cells: Fatal Falls is now available on all platforms.

No purchase required to enter or win official rules

1. Qualifications: Destructoid.com contests are usually sponsored. Sponsors often restrict participation to individuals who are legal residents of the United States due to customs duties and shipping (budget) (unless otherwise stated). At least 12 years old. For overseas friends, we recommend that you make friends who can secretly receive prizes in the United States. That way, two people can understand customs and logistics. Obviously, be careful about who you trust. Destructoid.com employees, their advertising or promotion agencies, agencies involved in the production, development, implementation or processing of contests, acting on behalf of or on behalf of the above entities. Persons, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, other individuals or groups associated with the Prize Supplier Contest (collectively, “contest entities”) and / or their close relatives (spouse, parents). , Brothers and sisters, children) and family members (whether or not related) will be dismissed and publicly beaten if they are found to be * unqualified * and participating. All US, Federal, State, Regional and Regulations apply.

2. Consent to Official Rules: Participation in the Contest constitutes Participant’s complete and unconditional consent and acceptance of these final and binding official rules and sponsorship decisions. You must meet all the requirements listed here to win a prize.

3. Entry period: The start date and time of each contest (“entry period”) will be posted on the relevant contest site.

4. Entry: To enter the contest, follow the instructions on the contest site. When submitted, it will be one entry. The number of times you can participate in the contest will be posted on the relevant contest site. Submitting an entry using an agency or automated software will invalidate all entries submitted by that person. However, regular customers who can log in to the “Privileges” page and participate in the contest are excluded.

5. Lottery: Unless otherwise specified in the contest details above, a random draw of all eligible entries received during each entry period will select the names of the winning candidates. The number of winners selected for a particular contest will be posted on the relevant contest site. The probability of being selected as an award candidate depends on the number of eligible entries received during the entry period. Candidates will be contacted by email and asked to provide their name, age and mailing address within the specified time period. If the award candidate does not respond within the time period stated in the notification email, we may randomly select an alternative award candidate from all the entries received during the entry period. Limit one prize per household per contest.

6. Winners’ Requirements: Winners will be notified by the email address associated with their Destructoid.com account or will receive private messages via Destructoid.com or Twitter Direct Messages / Facebook Messages. Winners must notify and reply to the winning within 5 days of the original message and claim the prize. If no winners appear within 5 business days, the prize will be forfeited and the destructoid hardcore fans will be drawn again in the most active places (social media).

7. Prizes: Prizes that can be won in a particular contest (including the approximate retail price of each prize) will be posted on the contest site. If the prize is not available for reasons determined by the sponsor in its sole discretion, no cash or other exchange may be made except by the sponsor who reserves the right to exchange the prize for another prize of equal or greater value. .. Winners are responsible for taxes and fees associated with receiving or using the prize. Prizes will be mailed within 1-45 business days after the winner returns the required information.

8. General Conditions: If for any reason, including but not limited to fraud, viruses, or other technical issues, the operation, security, or management of the Contest is compromised in any way, Sponsor is solely at its discretion: Do one of the following: (A) Suspend the contest to address impairment and resume the contest in a way that best fits the spirit of these official rules. Or (b) award a prize randomly from eligible entries received by the time of impairment. Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that it has altered the process or operation of participation in the contest, violates these official rules, or acts in a manner that violates sportsmanship or is destructive. We reserve the right to disqualify an individual who has done so. Any attempt by any person to impair the legitimate operation of the Contest may violate criminal and civil law, and if such an attempt is made, Sponsor shall be in the maximum extent permitted to such person. Reserves the right to seek damages at. law. Failure to enforce any provision of any of these official rules by Sponsor does not constitute a waiver of that provision. In the event of a dispute regarding the owner of the entry, the entry will be deemed to have been submitted by an authorized account owner of the screen name on which the entry was made. The authorized account holder is as a natural person assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning the email address of the domain associated with the email address sent. It is defined. ..

9. Exemption and Limitation of Liability: By participating in the Contest, Participants agree to release and exempt the Contesting Entity from any claims or proceedings resulting from participation in the Contest or receipt or use of prizes. I will. However, it is not limited to these. (A) Unauthorized human intervention in the contest. (B) Technical errors related to computers, servers, providers, or telephone or network lines. Printing error; (d) Lost, delayed, postage stamps, misdelivery, or undeliverable email. (E) Error in managing the contest or processing entries. Or (f) Injury or damage to a person or property that may be directly or indirectly caused, in whole or in part, by the participation of participants in the contest or the receipt of prizes. Participants further agree that for any litigation cause, the Contest Entity’s liability is limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Contest and that the Contest Entity is not liable for attorney’s fees in any case. Participants waive their right to claim any damages, including but not limited to punitive, consequential, direct or indirect damages.

10. Disputes: Except where prohibited, participants will resolve all disputes, claims, and proceedings arising out of or related to the contest or awards awarded individually without resorting to a class action. I agree with you. All issues and questions regarding the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these official rules, the rights and obligations of participants, or the rights and obligations of sponsors in connection with the contest shall be governed by and interpreted accordingly. Shall be. Federal law in Virginia without affecting the rules regarding the choice of law or conflicts of law (Virginia or other jurisdictions) that cause the application of law in jurisdictions other than Virginia.

11. Contest Results: To enter the contest without buying or selling anything or requesting a copy of the winner’s name, use a self-addressed stamped envelope (the specific contest requesting the winner). (Listed) will be sent to the destructoid. com Contest Winners, 548 Market Street # 59757, San Francisco, CA 94104 USA We are holding a lot of contests, what do you specifically ask for? Winners’ requests must be received within 30 days of the end date of the applicable contest (although they will always be posted on this site). Winners are usually posted to the contest section the day after the contest.

Finally, destructoids have the right to kick your ass and steal prizes if you’re a perfect dick, so stay cool and don’t kick your puppy on your way to victory. Enjoy our contest and be a good sport when you win or lose. Remember: get strength first, then money, then baby.

