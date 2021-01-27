You can now perform taskers directly from the Google Assistant





For many readers, Tasker doesn’t need to be introduced. It’s the perfect app for automation on Android, and has continued to improve since the original developer handed the torch to Joo Dias nearly three years ago (!). With the update to version 5.11.14, you can now call Tasker tasks directly from the Google Assistant.

As the developer explains in Reddit, you can say “OK Google, run the task in Tasker”. “Mytask” matches the name of any task. Alternatively, you can replace “run” with “start”, “do”, “set”, and “send” as needed. The developer adds a “turn” to the mix to “turn on the PC” or “turn off the lights”. You can also perform tasks by voice and set several variables at the same time. For example, if you say “OK Google, do some other task”, the variable% par1 will be set to “something” and% par2 will be set to “other”. .. You can then set up a task to parse the% par1 and% par2 variables and do what you need to do.

If you want more control, you can also use the new “Assistant Actions” event to create a profile. This allows you to receive variable input. For example, ask the Google Assistant to “turn off bedroom lights within 5 minutes with Tasker” to trigger an assistant action profile, then “wait 5 minutes” and “turn off bedroom lights” in the query. You can analyze the part. Use Tasker pattern matching to perform the desired actions in the correct order.

The video embedded below shows some of the things you can do with Tasker’s new Google Assistant integration. Many of the things developers show off require one or two additional plugins, but not all. The app has always had a small learning curve, but the rewards can be high. In my opinion, it’s fun to try dozens of different actions and plugins, but each one has its own.

Tasker’s new Google Assistant integration is very powerful, but currently only supports English. However, this is clearly a limitation of the assistant app action feature built by Google. The Tasker developers say they will add support for other languages ​​as soon as Google allows it.

If you are interested in automating your life with Tasker, download the app from Google Play. It costs $ 3.49, but it’s free with a Google Play Pass subscription. You can try the app for free for 7 days by downloading the APK from the developer’s website, but given the amount offered, I think it’s worth the purchase.

Tasker 5.11.14 Complete change log Removed alert that “Assistant Action” event was not working because it was working Added video hint for Assistant Action Build app using AppFactory on some devices Fixed situation Fixed link to forum about Russian translation Returned javascript “alert ()” function Which button was pressed The “BT Connected” event allowed the BT device to be selected during setup for the “Tasker Function” action Added “GenerateUUID ()” function Made available to users by directly specifying a custom redirect URL in the “HTTPAuth” action Fixed issue In some cases Tasker was not approved otherwise May be displayed. Fixed Tasker license check in some situations. Use location privileges in the TestNet action only when you really need it. Allow details in the parameter input field of the Perform Task action. One or more lines of inputFix bug could cause the wrong extension to be displayed when copying a file to an external SD card with an uppercase extension. In some cases used in the destination file, it was fixed using project / profile / task variables in Javascript. Do not allow the use of built-in variables that are not monitored in the “variable state” state.Inadvertently allowed Fixed using invalid variable name in plugin in some situations Fixed “Steps performed” event on some devices Fixed a small crash





