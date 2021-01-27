Download Rs 30,000 on Google Play Store within 24 hours for PUBG Mobile India rivals





FAUG (Fearless and United Guards) was finally launched after months of speculation on Republic Day 2021. The first episode was finally available on the Google Play store, with nearly 30,000 rupees downloaded within 24 hours. There are many 5-star ratings, but there are also many 1-star ratings for the first episode of FAUG. The game review states that additional graphics and improved game presentations are also needed. Many users gave the game a 5-star rating, but emphasized some themes, such as adding graphics, reduced functionality, map glitches, and other aspects of the game. However, with game support, some users have stated that this is only the first step in FAUG and that later updates are much better.

In some reviews, Studio nCore Pvt Ltd responded individually to users. In the event of technical issues related to FAUG, they replied, “We are working to add content to the game and improve the gameplay experience. Stay tuned for future updates.” For those who appreciate FAUG, they write, “Thank you for your support and feedback. Players like you motivate us to do a better job and improve the game.” I am. There was also a question about combat aggression, where soldiers were just waiting for their opponent to move. This is a bit unpleasant for games built on realistic episodes.

FAUG is expected to come up with more updates, and the gaming environment and graphics are all set to improve in future versions. FAUG is one of the MakeIn India games sold as a rival to PUBG Mobile India and faces an uncertain future about its comeback after the Indian government continues to ban PUBG Mobile and 58 other Chinese apps. I am.

How to download FAUG to your phone and desktop

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store and enter FAUG. You can download the game directly to your mobile phone or desktop.

Step 2: The size of the game is 400 MB, which is about 270 MB smaller than PUBG Mobile India. It is lightweight and does not take up much system space.

Step 3: Currently FAUG has no iOS updates and is only available on Android devices

