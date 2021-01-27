The future of Tilt Brush





Google’s virtual reality painting application, OpenSourcing Tilt Brush Tilt Brush, has been working with great creators for many years. Many of them participated in the Artist-in-Residence Program. We take great pride in all these collaborations, and most importantly, we have seen our community learn from each other and develop their abilities over the years.

We want to continue to support artists with Tilt Brush to continue building useful and immersive AR experiences. This means an open source Tilt Brush, where anyone can learn how to build a project and encourage them to move in the right direction near them.

Tilt Brush was released in April 2016 on the SteamVR platform for HTC Vive VR headsets. This helped users create artwork on all major VR platforms such as Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, Valve Index, PlayStation VR and Oculus Quest. VR headset. Tilt Brush has won dozens of awards, including Unity Awards 2015: Best VR Experience, Cannes Lions 2017 Gold Lion in Innovation, Oculus Quest Award for Best of 2019: VR Creativity Tool of the Year, and is frequently featured in The Tonight. I did. A show starring Jimmy Fallon. Looking back at Tilt Brush, we’re proud of what this creative application has achieved and look forward to where the community will take it.

Included The open source archive of TiltBrush code can be found at: https: //github.com/googlevr/tilt-brush This is not an actively developed product and pull requests will not be accepted. Tilt Brush code can be used, distributed, and modified in accordance with the released Apache 2.0 license.

In order to be able to release the Tilt Brush code as open source, there were some things that had to be changed or removed due to licensing restrictions. In almost all cases, we have documented the process of adding these features in a comprehensive build guide. “Out of the box”, the code in the archive just compiles the working version of Tilt Brush and adds the SteamVR Unity SDK.

The currently released version of Tilt Brush will continue to be available in the digital store for users with supported VR headsets. If you’re interested in creating your own Tilt Brush experience, check out the build guide and visit the github repository to access the source code.

A toast, and a happy picture from the Tilt Brush team!

Software engineer Tim Aidley and program manager Jon Corralejo – Tilt Brush

