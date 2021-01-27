1Minuut Innovation will place an additional order for Vuzix M400 smartglasses preparing to deploy a 500th unit to support healthcare and COVID-19 needs in the Netherlands





1Minuut’s main focus is to provide secure video streaming and recording via the Genz mobile software platform. Genz promotes an easy-to-use and secure mobile communication platform for making chat or video calls using Vuzix smart glasses, specializing in healthcare across multiple healthcare use cases such as patient monitoring, wound care and training. Helps to provide knowledge. The common perspective (PoV) of practitioners wearing Vuzix smart glasses makes it easy for outside highly skilled colleagues to provide assistance.

“1Minuut continues to be a pioneer in the healthcare industry through the creation and evolution of the Genz mobile platform, and now with M400 smart glasses, providing a new telemedicine experience that improves both the quality and speed of patient care. We do, “says Paul Travers. Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer. “Vuzix looks forward to continuing to roll out Vuzix smartglass-based solutions throughout the Dutch healthcare industry and supporting 1Minuut’s efforts to have a positive impact on the care of patients in need.”

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is ​​a leading supplier of smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technology and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The company’s products include personal displays and wearable computing devices that provide users with a portable, high-quality viewing experience, mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality solutions. Vuzix holds 184 patents, pending patents and numerous IP licenses in the field of video eyewear. The company has won the Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) award for innovation from 2005 to 2020, and in particular several wireless technology innovation awards. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is ​​a publicly traded company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, England, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About 1 minute innovation

1Minuut Innovation is a young, dynamic and growing organization focused on healthcare innovation. 1MinuutInnovation invents, creates and implements innovative technology solutions for healthcare. All our solutions are made with the help of medical professionals around the world. 1Minuut’s mission is to provide software that makes healthcare professionals safe, mobile and easy to work with. http://1minuut.com/ [email protected]

Disclaimer for forward-looking statements

The specific statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” in the sense of the Securities Proceedings Reform Act of 1995 and the applicable Canadian Securities Act. The forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix smartglasses, our current and business relationship with 1Minuut, further sales opportunities, and our leadership in the smartglasses and AR display industry in particular. They are generally identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “expect,” “expect,” “should,” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements based on our beliefs and assumptions as of this release date. Our actual results are available from the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the applicable Canadian securities regulators (a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may change these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or intent to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law. To do.

Media and Investor Spokesperson:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Public Relations, Vuzix Corporation [email protected]Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA, Investor Information [email protected]www.vuzix.com

Source Vuzix Corporation

