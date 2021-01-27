What’s new in CoD Mobile Season 1 New Order? Two weapons, Battle Pass, new maps and modes





Activision has officially released an update for Call of Duty: Mobile 2021 Season 1. This includes new weapons, battle passes, new modes and more.

We knew for a while that there would be some more content in CoD Mobile, but now it’s all finally added to the game.

As it is now 2021, Activision has decided to reset the season number to season 1, but the amount of new things brought in will keep players busy for a while. Everything you need to know about updates is here.

When is CoD Mobile Season 1? Release Date Details The ActivationNewOrder update is set to arrive at 4:00 PST and 7:00 EST on January 26, 2021.

Season 1: The New Order arrived on the night of January 26, 2021. The worldwide release times are:

January 26, 4:00 pm PST, 6:00 pm CST, 7:00 EST, January 27, 12:00 GMT (UK) 1:00 am CET (Europe) 10:00 am AEDT (Australia) Two new weapons for CoD Mobile Season 1 : FR. The 556 & SKS Activision FR.556 Burst Rifle and SKS Marksman Rifle will soon be available on COD Mobile.

Like other CoD Mobile Seasons, The New Order has introduced two brand new weapons. The first is the FR.556 burst rifle, modeled after the previous COD game FAMAS. The weapons were previously teased by the developers a few days ago, so it’s not surprising that they’re included here.

Another weapon to be introduced in mid-February is the SKS marksman rifle. It was featured as a post-launch weapon in Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone.

Currently, there is no specific release date for SKS. That is, the player just waits for SKS to be released.

Activision SKS will be available on CoD Mobile during the coming season. CoD Mobile Season 1 brings a new original map: Requiem

As previously announced, the update includes a brand new map, Requiem. Unlike most other maps in CoD Mobile, it’s completely original and brand new from scratch.

According to the developers, the new map is done in “a dilapidated ruins of a shopping center” and seems to have a decent level of verticality. Of course, you can only tell how it actually plays in time.

A completely original map named Activision Requiem will be added to the game with new order updates. New Modes for CoD Mobile Season 1: Multiplayer and Battle Royale

Unless some new modes appear in the game, it won’t be the CoD mobile season. The first is 3v3 Gunfight. This, of course, is just a variation of the fan’s favorite mode already introduced in the game.

The second is the Attack of the Undead. It will be added in mid-to-late 2020 and will come back after being removed from the game. In this mode, similar to the one infected from previous CoD games, the surviving team must fight the undead player.

Finally, Battle Royale fans can now try Blitz, a variation of the regular BR mode. This is a fast-paced experience due to the small circles and short time. Overall, it sounds like a Mini-Royale version of Warzone.

Activision 3v3 shootouts and undead attacks will appear in the game during the update of the new order. CoD Mobile Season 1 Battle Pass and Skins

Of course, there are also new Battle Passes. It includes new operator skills, flash vans, concussion grenades, and FR.556 rifles, all for free.

Chicom Synapse (Tier 4) Antelope A20 Light Show (Tier 8) New Operator Skill Gravity Vortex Gun (Tier 14) New Weapon FR. 556 (Tier 21) HS2126 Synapse (Tier 31) Charm Bloodiest Diamond (Tier 38) Calling Card Neon Horizon (Tier 46) M4 – Synapse (Tier 50)

The Premium Battle Pass includes FTL, Prophet, Specter, and David Mason cyberpunk skins (art style only, not games) and new blueprints for Cordite, Locus, and FR.556. , HBRa3, and HG-40.

David Mason Enforcer (Tier 1) Cordite Tech Noir (Tier 1) Charm Button Smasher (Tier 1) HBRa3 Capacitor (Tier 10) FTL Powerline (Tier 12) Emote Drone Control (Tier 15) Rogue Carbon Cut (Tier 20) Prophet Geist (Tier 10) Tier 30) HG 40 Cyber ​​Chic (Tier 40) Specter Chrome (Tier 50) FR .556 Rogue Agent (Tier 50) ActivisionPlayers can unlock a number of new weapon blueprints with a Battle Pass .. New Gas Grenades and Desperados for CoD Mobile Season 1

This update adds a new tactic called the Gas Grenade. You can use it to slow down enemies and emit green smoke to block your view.

Along with that, Desperado, a new class in Battle Royale mode with the characteristics of the controversial Last Stand, will be introduced. This class also includes an armored shield turret that can be placed underneath.

ActivisionCoD Mobile Season 1 adds a new class to Battle Royale called Desperado. New Fight for Humanity event in CoD Mobile Season 1

Finally, the developers also confirmed that a new event called Fight For Humanity would appear in the game during the season, but did not disclose the exact release date.

At this event, users will be tasked with choosing between two teams, Atlas or Cordis, and players who complete certain tasks as members of each team will be rewarded. There are few other details about the event, but it’s only a matter of time before you know the details, given how far it is from the release date.

That’s all for the current information about CoD Mobile Season 1: New Order. Follow us on Twitter and @ CoDMobileClips for the latest news, updates, guides and more.

