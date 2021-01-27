Reviewers love games, but goodness is no longer enough for notable indie games





The developers of Shovel Knight have released a new retro platformer inspired by Ninja Gaiden. Here’s what critics say about cybershadow:

Cyber ​​Shadow is a new side crawler published by Shovel KnightcreatorsYacht Club Games and developer Mechanical Head Studios. Combining “Nintendo Hard” gameplay with the aesthetics of cyberpunk, Cyber ​​Shadow has all the features of a sleeper hit.

Good pedigree doesn’t mean that indie games will hit right away, so what about cybershadow? Critics say of the games currently available:

Related: 2020 was a great year for indie puzzle games

Mitchell Salzmann, IGN: “When Cyber ​​Shadow gains the ability to sprint, it actually hits its stride along the way. At this point, it transforms. [sic] From the larval state of Ninja Ryukenden style, it becomes a completely unique beast. … some of the best moments were when I was able to cross the level without touching the ground. “

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Kyle Leclerc, Hardcore Gamer: “The first thing that immediately comes to mind when playing Cyber ​​Shadow is, of course, the presentation. Pixel art and animation are stunning, with a variety of small things like parallax scrolling. At touch, it looks like NES. The game pushes everything it has to the limit. Despite the ongoing apocalypse, the industrial environment from robot factories to biologically horrifying laboratories is amazing. With a blend, there is a wide variety of colors everywhere. “

Related: Hades: How to Reunite Orpheus and Eurydice

Marcus Stewart, Gamer Informer: “Cyber ​​Shadow starts easily by jumping to the player’s name and attacking. When nostalgia is gone, its limited weapons flatten … yours The repertoire will eventually expand, but the game will take too long and more exciting basic traversals such as wall climbs and sprints. Learning to hit running jumps and dash enemies in the air, It feels good, but Cyber ​​Shadow requires players to stick out in seven of the ten chapter games. Three minutes of the penalty game just to master the skills that belong to all Ninja Starter Kits. Demanding players to endure 2 is unsatisfactory. “

Michael Reli, Game Revolution: “Shovel Knight is an example of an in-deep platformer who has held up both ends of the deal, and the comparison doesn’t work in favor of Cybershadow. Its boss battles and soundtracks are in other modern times. You can compete with the indie greats of the game, but the rest of its gameplay inherits many of the obsolete parts that have been stripped away by other thoughtful throwbacks. “

Chris Carter, Destructoid: “Obviously this isn’t a complete Metroidvania. In the previous chapter, we’ve broken it down into themes for each stage, but backtracked with the help of a fast-moving terminal and new. You can use power to find additional power You can also cleverly use shortcuts to “connect” individual areas to themselves. These are like sandboxes, connected by wheel spokes, like a rescue ranger’s NES game (deep cut). , You may not see everything by the time the credit is issued. “

Lyle Carr, God is a geek: “Destroy enemies and containers to get currency and use this currency to power up your checkpoints. Use your money to upgrade your checkpoints and everything when you respawn. You can restore your health. You can also drop magical powers, or power-ups each time you return to it. It balances the tricky things to keep your safe full and allow you to proceed. It’s an act, but it’s great to have the option to power up a bit when you’re in a pinch.

Related: Magic: The Gathering-How New Players Dive into Cardheim

Greg Hicks, Finger Guns: “I can argue that cyber shadows don’t have to be that difficult, but the reaction is,” Where is it fun? ” Challenges are why it’s worth the time. If the breeze blows, it’s not worth anything. “

Nintendo Insider Darren Parma: “But in a world where callbacks to nostalgia are 10 peninges across the indie scene, cybershadows are at risk of being lost in the crowd, for example, most unlike messengers. Obvious. A comparison of nostalgia’s trademark spun into something very familiar but incredibly unique, Cyber ​​Shadow almost follows the tone of the note. Here, many times so far. There’s nothing particularly brand new that hasn’t been done, but the motivation for Cyber ​​Shadow to do under that clear is certainly very good. “

Marc Deschamps at Comicbook.com: “In the sea of ​​8-bit throwback and NES homage, Cyber ​​Shadow really stands out in the crowd. Mechanical Head Studios and Yacht Club Games bring the graphics and gameplay of the era to life. We provided a combined experience. The benefits of modern elements. The result is a difficult experience where you need it, but not unreasonably. “

Developed by Mechanical Head Studios and published by Yacht Club Games, Cyber ​​Shadow is now available on PlayStation 4, Playtation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Keep reading: Konami has rejected three production departments: what does that mean for gamers?

Beast Wars should be the next transformer game

About the author Robert Curran (235 articles published)

Robert Callan lives in Deep South, Texas. He is a lifelong fan of comics, video games and professional wrestling. He spent five years in the trenches of a local comic bookstore. His work has been published in WWE Magazine (when WWE had a magazine), Comics should Be Good, and Inside Pulse.

More from Robert Callan

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos