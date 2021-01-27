The Santa Clara University Online MBA rose from 91st to 40th in 2021. USNews & WorldReport Online Program Ranking | Business





The Santa Clara University Levy School of Business’s Everspring online MBA climbed an impressive 91 ranking, ranking 40th in the 2021 US News & World Report’s Best Online Program Rankings from 131st last year. did. .. In addition, the program earned two top 15 disciplines rankings, with the financial discipline ranked 10th and the marketing discipline ranked 12th.

Everspring is a leading provider of educational technology and services to universities looking to build or extend their online capabilities. With a wealth of experience in higher education and online program development, Everspring brings powerful technology and innovative learning design to universities with a strong academic tradition, delivering a high quality digital teaching experience and outstanding student achievement. To do.

Launched in 2018 in partnership with Everspring, the Santa Claras Online MBA is a coursework uniquely designed to prepare students for a high-impact career, turning great thoughts into great behavior and in unexpected places. Get ready to find innovation. The success of an online MBA is reflected in its retention and student satisfaction. The program boasts an outstanding retention rate and 92% student satisfaction. The number of enrollments in the fall of 2020 has almost doubled compared to the fall of 2019, and the outlook is drawing attention.

We are pleased that the Santa Clara University Online MBA can achieve such an important result in just two years after it hits the market. This is a tribute to the joint partnership with the Leavey School of Business and is intended to provide students with a great digital experience, said Beth Hollenberg, President and Co-Founder of Everspring. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, SCU focuses on innovation combined with Eversprings’ advanced technology, ensuring that the Leavey Online MBA is one of the best graduate business programs in the United States.

The Online MBA features a unique program theme centered on developing student skills for innovation in the technology-driven Silicon Valley region. The program focuses on ethics and social responsibility, in line with the intellectual traditions of the Jesuits of the University.

Dean, a senior assistant in the Levy School graduate program, is proud of the online MBA built with Everspring. It meets Santa Clara University’s goal of preparing students for careers in industries such as technology, finance, transportation, and healthcare. of Business, Toby McChesney, Ed.D. We have embarked on the development of a high-quality online program that enables students to have a rich learning experience and form meaningful connections. Programs that have repeatedly performed well in the national ranking are indicators of their impact.

About Santa Clara University and Levy School of Business

Founded in 1851, Santa Clara University is located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the world’s most innovative and entrepreneurial region. With an undergraduate program in arts and science, business and engineering and a graduate program in six disciplines, the curriculum blends social awareness and high-tech innovation based on the 450-year tradition of Jesuits and Catholic education. For more information, please visit www.scu.edu / business.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of educational technology and service solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, strong faculty support and educational design services deliver outstanding results to our university partners and help them succeed online. Everspring offers a variety of full-service turnkey solutions, stand-alone paid services and innovative self-service products that help universities establish themselves as leaders in digital distribution in higher education. Based in Chicago and recently selected as one of the most rewarding places to work, Everspring serves more and more universities across the country.

For more information, please visit www.everspringpartners.com. Just don’t digitize. It will be digital.

