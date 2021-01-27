Maxis is giving away a 15x Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 25G phone for CNY promotions and more





In time for the upcoming Chinese New Year, Maxis is throwing social media activities at all Malaysians. Beyond that, there are other CNY promotions, but before that, here’s some information about social media contests where you have a chance to win a total of 15 times more Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 25G phones.

Open to all Malaysians, participants must record themselves with a family performing any or all of the five movements-horse stance, lion leap, lion drum beat, lion stand Thor, Lions Strike. Upload as many videos as you like to Maxis’ Facebook page with the hashtag #MaxisHealthytoHuat. Of course, the one with the most creative interpretation of all five moves has a chance to win a Galaxy Z Fold 25G phone.

In addition, there are other CNY promotions that customers can enjoy. You can see the details below.

From February 7th to 28th, customers will be able to purchase Hotlink MU promotions of their choice to thrive Surprise GB.

Customers who sign up for Hotlink Postpaid will be able to purchase the new Vivo Y12, Realme C12, or Vivo Y20 from RM1 from now until the end of February.

Hotlink (Hotlink Health & Wealth Ox Year)

Catch two CNY live stream episodes by popular Chinese influencers Jo (Jo Mama) and Harry Pang to explore the CNY themes of family, health and fate (Zodiac). Watch Jo Mama teach Harry to cook two delicious and healthy CNY dishes.

Streaming Date: February 11, 2021 Streaming Time: 30pm

Streaming Platform: Hotlink Facebook Page + “Jo” Facebook

If you add a shared line to your Maxis Postpaid plan, you can get a new phone with just RM1. The offer is in progress.

As soon as Maxis Postpaid customers run out of stock, they can register their 65-inch Samsung 4K TV with Maxis Fiber 800Mbps from RM299 / month and take it home from just RM1 / month.

As soon as it’s out of stock, you’ll be able to enjoy the special benefits of RM10 GrabFood and Lazada’s e-vouchers on February 12th with the Maxis, Hotlink and Hotlink Postpaid apps.

From now until March 4th, Maxis Business Postpaid customers will be able to get a new smartphone for free by signing up for a shared line.

Visit this website for information on how to participate in fun family activities. To see the Little Lion, check out the YouTube video that premieres today at 12:00 pm. Stay tuned for more local technology promotions at TechNave.com.

