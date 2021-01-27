Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Promax: Which Flagship Phone Will Win?





The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Promax battle is something many phone shoppers have been waiting for as it beats the best phones Samsung and Apple have with each other.

Our Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review shows how impressive the flagship Samsung has created. Get a gorgeous 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display that scales from 10Hz to 120Hz, dual telephoto zoom lenses, and a huge 5,000mAh battery. In addition, the S21 Ultra supports the first S Pen as a mobile phone outside the Galaxy Note lineup.

On the other hand, as you can see in the iPhone 12 Pro Max review, there is a reason why Apple phones are number one on our best phone list. It provides a great camera system with excellent low light performance and Dolby Vision video recording. In addition, it offers an excellent 6.7-inch OLED display, fastest performance, and a sophisticated new design.

So which phone is best overall and which one is right for you? Answer these questions in a showdown between the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12: Specifications Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra iPhone 12 Pro Max Starting price $ 1,199 $ 1,099 Screen 6.8 inch (3200 x 1400) 6.7 inch (2778 x 1284) Display update 10Hz to 120Hz 60Hz CPUSnapdragon 888A14 BionicRAM12GB, 16GB6GBStorage128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB , 512GB microSDNoNoRear camera 108MP wide (f / 1.8), 12MP ultra wide (f / 2.2), 10MP telephoto (3x zoom, f / 2.4), 10MP telephoto (10x zoom, f / 4.9), laser AF sensor 12MP wide (f / 4.9) f / 1.6), 12MP Ultra Wide (f / 2.4), 12MP Telephoto (2.5x Zoom, f / 2.2) Front Camera 40MP (f / 2.2) 12MP TrueDepth (f / 2.2) Water Resistant IP68 Maximum 1.5m IP68 Maximum 6m Battery size 5,000 mAh 3,678 mAHB Battery life 11:25 (60Hz) / 10:07 (adaptive) 10:53 Size 6.5 x 2.97 x 0.35 inch 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inch Weight 8.08 oz 8.03 oz Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max: price

Yes, Samsung has reduced the price of the Galaxy S21 phone by $ 200 compared to the S20, BitApple still holds the price advantage here. The iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $ 1,099 $ 100 cheaper than the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s $ 1,199.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Deals Today

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

100GB data

Best Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Deals Today

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

100GB data

However, it’s cheaper to increase the storage of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and upgrading to the 256GB version costs an additional $ 50. You’ll have to pay an extra $ 100 for the 256GB iPhone 12 Pro Max. The 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra is $ 1,399 cheaper than the equivalent iPhone 12 Pro Max $ 1,379.

Winner: Lottery

Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Design

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a new contour-cut camera design that blends the camera into a glass back. It has a sleek look, but the Ultra is still a phone beast. At 6.5 x 2.97 x 0.35 inches and 8.08 ounces, it’s taller, thicker, and heavier than the 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches and 8.03 ounces of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

I also prefer the flat edges of the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the curved sides of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

(Image credit: Future)

The S21 Ultra is available in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black from mobile carriers, but navy, titanium and brown are available from Samsung.com. Apple offers iPhone 12 Pro Max in silver, graphite, gold and Pacific Blue.

iPhone 12 Pro Max has advantages in terms of durability and water resistance. The iPhone’s ceramic shielded display is designed to provide four times the drop performance of its predecessor and works well in a variety of drop tests. Samsung makes no such claim to the Gorilla Glass Victus screen on mobile phones.

(Image credit: Future)

In addition, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a high IP68 waterproof rating of up to 6 meters compared to the 1.5 meters of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The biggest attack on the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the display notch. The S21 Ultra has a small punched hole camera on the front.

Winner: iPhone 12 Pro Max

Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Display

(Image credit: Future)

In this round, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has several advantages over the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The first is to provide an adaptive AMOLED display that allows the iPhone 12 Pro Max to stay at 60Hz and scale the refresh rate from 10Hz to 120Hz. A faster refresh rate allows for smoother scrolling and better performance in games that support it.

The S21 Ultra’s 6.8-inch screen also has a resolution of 3200 x 1400 compared to the 2778 x 1284, which is a bit sharper than the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s panel. This is the difference between 515ppi and 458ppi.

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung continues to win in a row by registering higher brightness in the test. Recorded 821 knit readings compared to the 654 knit on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple’s displays have advanced in their color reproduction, reaching 84.8% of the DCI-P3’s color gamut. The S21 Ultra managed 81.4%.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Camera

(Image credit: Future)

The battle between the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the iPhone 12 Pro Max depends primarily on the camera, and both phones are highly armed. The S21 Ultra has four rear lenses and a more durable autofocus sensor. It has a main 108MP camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a dual 10MP telephoto lens, one with 3x optical zoom and the other with 10x zoom.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a main 12MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto zoom lens with a 2.5x optical zoom. There are also LiDAR sensors that are useful for taking pictures and portraits in the dark.

Both the S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max cameras are great, but they are great in many areas. The S21 Ultra wins in zoom performance because the lens just pushes it further.

Galaxy S21 Ultra Zoom (10x, 30x, 100x) (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

As you can see in this photo of the grass chair across the street, the S21 Ultra is much closer to the subject than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. A 30x zoom shot is perfectly usable, but a 100x zoom shot is too blurry.

Zoom iPhone 12 Pro Max 12x (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

The images on the iPhone 12 Pro Max are decent with a 12x zoom, but that’s as far as Apple’s camera can go.

Samsung shots of these peppers look shiny and tasty, but the photos on the iPhone 12 Pro Max make the produce even more vibrant. Apple phones dominate here.

Nods to the wooden Galaxy S21 Ultra. Both cameras provide striking detail on the bark and handle shadows well, but the S21 Ultra provides more contrast and the trees are more pop against the blue sky.

Samsung also states that the S21’s portrait mode has also improved by leveraging AI to better separate the subject from the background. The S21 Ultra offers a great bokeh effect here. However, I like the iPhone 12 Pro Max photos a bit because of the warm skin tone. The S21 Ultra blows off the right face a little.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra performs exceptionally well in the dark, thanks to its faster Bright Night sensor and 12MP non-binning technology that reduces noise reduction. In this comparison, you can see more stones and bushes in the foreground of the S21 Ultra. Photo. However, the colors on the iPhone 12 shots look more natural. Samsung cameras sometimes add gold / yellowish tints.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is anticipating this photo of the Golden Retriever. The S21 Ultra’s photo is too bright and a little faded, but his fur looks more golden and natural on the iPhone. The shots on the iPhone 12 Pro Max look more realistic.

This is really close, but the Galaxy S21 does a little better job here to render this stir-fried chicken vegetable. If you look closely, the peppers look a little rich.

In terms of selfies, I like the photos taken with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. My skin looks warm and the grass in the background is a little greenish. However, the photos on the S21 Ultra are certainly clear.

Winner: iPhone 12 Pro Max

Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy S21 Ultra has a fast Snapdragon 888 chip and 12GB of RAM, but is one step behind the iPhone 12 Pro Max in both synthetic benchmarks and hands-on testing.

In Geekbench 5, the S21 Ultra notched 3,440 in multi-core tests and 1,123 in single-core. It’s behind the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which has cleared 4,100 and 1,600.

The S21 Ultra worked pretty well on the 3DMark Wild Life graphics benchmark, reaching 34fps. However, the average for the iPhone 12 Pro Max was 41fps.

In a video editing test using the Adobe Premiere Rush app, the Galaxy S21 Ultra took 1 minute and 2 seconds to transcode 4K video to 1080p. The iPhone 12 Pro Max only took 28 seconds.

Winner: iPhone 12 Pro Max

Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max: 5G

(Image credit: Future)

Based on previous tests, the Galaxy S20 Ultra offers 5G speeds faster than the iPhone 12 Pro Max on the AT & T, the S21 Ultra offers an average of 84Mbps downloads, but the iPhone 12 Pro Max never even exceeded 37Mbps. ..

Elsewhere on T-Mobile’s network, the iPhone 12 Pro Max reached 93 Mbps and the Note 21 Ultra exceeded 160 Mbps. The GalaxyS21Ultra has a newer and more powerful X60 Qualcomm modem to explain its performance. delta.

Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Battery Life

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy S21 Ultra makes the most of its 5,000mAh battery, as it lasted 11 hours and 25 minutes, which was very impressive in the batter test. The iPhone 12 Pro Max endured 10:53.

When I set the screen mode of the S21 Ultra to adaptive (120Hz), the runtime dropped to 10 hours and 7 minutes.

Neither Apple nor Samsung have a charger included in the box, but both phones allow fast charging. The S21 Ultra reached 56% in 30 minutes, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max reached only 47% in the same amount of time.

Winner: Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Software and Special Features

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

iOS 14 brings many welcome features to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This includes home screen widgets that give you easy access to information. It contains a smart stack of multiple widgets in one place. In addition, the new app library feature automatically organizes your apps by category.

Apple’s software also offers a number of tweaks to help with messages, such as pinned conversations and in-line replies. The iOS 14 design is also more sophisticated, with a more compact Siri and calling interface out of the way. And if you have an AirPods Pro, the spatial audio feature gives you a 360-degree sound experience.

(Image credit: Future)

Galaxy S21 Ultra runs One UI 3.0 on Android 11 and has some great features unique to it. It includes various widgets that you can access without unlocking your smartphone. Quick panel customization is easy and you can get things done quickly. It also has its own camera tricks like Director’s View, which allows you to use the front and rear cameras at the same time as recording the video.

But the most unique and special feature is S Pen support. The S21 Ultra has a digitizer for displays that supports S-pen input. However, you will need to purchase a $ 40 stylus separately with a case to hold the S-pen. Samsung didn’t have an S-pen slot on the body of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Overall Winner Galaxy S21 Ultra iPhone 12 Pro Max Price and Stock Status (10 points) 77 Designs (10 points) 89 Display (15 points) 1514 Cameras (20 points) 1719 Performance (15 points) 12155G (5 points) (Points) 43 Battery and Charging (15 points) 1312 Software and Special Features (10 points) 98 Overall (100 points) 8587

Apple and Samsung have never been so close. The iPhone 12 Pro Max wins this showdown with the Galaxy S21 Ultra slightly, based on its strength in performance and overall image quality improvements. The iPhone design is also a bit durable and has flat edges for easy handling.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has won in several important categories thanks to its smoother 120Hz display, faster 5G, and longer battery life. The price of the S21 Ultra is higher with prepaid, but a little cheaper if you need more storage.

No matter which flagship phone you choose in this Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12 Ultra battle, you won’t lose. And that’s why these two phones make the top two on our best phone list.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos