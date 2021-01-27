UpHealth Holdings, Inc. Subsidiaries of Thrasys, Inc.Accelerates innovation with the new release of SyntraNet Integrated Care





San Francisco-(BUSINESSWIRE)-UpHealth Holdings, Inc. Subsidiaries of Thrasys, Inc. (Thrasys) today announced the release of version 4.0 of SyntraNet Integrated Care, an advanced technology platform for sharing information and coordinating care. , And manage the health of individuals with complex medical, behavioral, and social conditions.

The new version of SyntraNet runs on the LA Care Health Plan. It is the largest public health program in the United States to serve and manage the health of more than 2.4 million individuals in Los Angeles County with multiple business units. The LA Care Health Plan has successfully completed acceptance testing for the new version of SyntraNet for the deployment of the first phase of functionality.

SyntraNet’s goal is to provide the reference technology platform that the market needs to manage health with integrated care, said Ramesh Balaklishnan, CEO of Thrasys. With SyntraNet, care teams can comprehensively view a range of care, advanced analytics, and application-wide information across healthcare, behavioral health services, housing programs, and other critical social services. You can tailor your workflow to meet the needs of each individual. He continued to manage his health. Additional innovations included in SyntraNet for health plans to transform the way care is delivered, managed, and engaged in preparation for California’s Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) and similar initiatives. We plan to provide the most advanced platform on the market. Patient and family.

SyntraNet’s new iterations enhance many elements of Thrasys’ innovative architecture for the connected care community. Mark Knapp, Vice President of Engineering at Thrasys, has dramatically expanded the domain model to organize a wide range of information into a consistent personal health record. We provide community-wide health records, including information from health plans, hospitals, clinics, doctor groups, behavioral health programs, emergency transport, public health departments, housing and social services. All of these systems somehow record encounters. With an individual.

The company uses a wealth of patient information to provide advanced analysis to better understand individual and population health risks, anticipate potential adverse events, and identify patients for specific health programs. Enhanced ability to generate endorsed, comprehensive and shared care plans. About embedded guidelines and intelligence.

Effective team collaboration is essential to coordinating a decentralized care team, Mark Knapp said. Enhanced platform capabilities to support collaboration through messaging, text, and video that group multiple modality on a one-to-one basis. We have also enhanced the ability for organizations to publish and notify organizations and patients about community-related information. A clear example today is the availability of vaccines. ..

We believe SyntraNet is a very different design point for integrated care management, Ramesh Balakrishnan said. Our mission is to continue to innovate faster than our competitors. The recent merger with UpHealth has significantly increased resources to accelerate innovation. In addition, our mission to drive innovation in integrated care, our overall goal, is to support individuals and groups facing the most challenging health challenges, especially those at risk today. That is. Better health care for these individuals and groups also helps substantially improve overall system results, quality, cost, and patient experience.

About Thrasys:

Thrasys provides a comprehensive technology platform for managing the health of individuals and groups with complex healthcare, behavioral health, and social needs. Thrasys’customers are healthcare systems, healthcare planning, physician groups, pharmacy benefit managers, county and community organizations, launching integrated care programs to coordinate services, improve results and reduce costs. ..

Thrasys, Inc. Is UpHealth Holdings, Inc. Is an integrated care department of.

About UpHealth Holdings, Inc:

UpHealth is a global, comprehensive digital health technology and technology-enabled service platform that enables providers, healthcare systems, and payers to dramatically improve access to primary care while providing complex healthcare and behavior. Allows you to manage the care of people with social needs. For more information, please visit www.UpHealthInc.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos