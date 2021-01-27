Xiaomi Mi 10 relaunched in 2021 with Snapdragon 870: Price and other specifications





Last year, Xiaomi took the premium segment of smartphones seriously and devised various models in the Mi10 category. India saw the Mi10, followed by the Mi10 T-series phones and the recently announced Mi10i midrange phone. At Mi11, which was announced in China a month ago, you expected Xiaomi to focus all its efforts on the Mi11 series. Well, it turns out that the company plans to give the aging Mi10 flagship a final hurray before it ages.Read again-GM suggests that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 may be available next month

The popular Tarekomi Digital Chat Station shared some information about Weibo and confirmed the new version of Mi10, which will soon be available in China. The release date has not yet been stated for this, and tipsters do not have a shareable rendering or complete spec. However, he has confirmed the existence of the Snapdragon 870 chipset, which powers the new model. He also shares a provisional pricing that is said to be around RMB 3500 (about Rs 40,000).Read also-Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite may be available in India sooner than expected

The updated Xiaomi Mi 10 is coming soon

Xiaomi hasn’t officially announced anything in this regard yet, and this leak is the only Mi10 refresh lead we’ve ever had. Therefore, we recommend that you do not take this Mi10 leak seriously. That said, competition is expected to intensify in the premium segment as more manufacturers are willing to have a watered version of their best phone at an affordable price. Therefore, Xiaomi doesn’t want to be left behind.Read also-Xiaomi Mi Band 6 may get hints from OnePlus Band and can bring this feature

The Snapdragon 870 is the chip announced for this new class of flagship killer phones. Comparing the Snapdragon 870 blueprint with the Snapdragon 865 Plus, the only notable difference is the improved clock speed of the performance core. In fact, the Snapdragon 870 is currently the only mobile chip in the world with a very high clock speed of 3.2GHz.

In terms of features, this Mi 10 update is presumed to be largely based on the Xiaomi Mi 10T released at the end of last year. To keep prices low, Xiaomi can reuse parts bins from existing models. You wouldn’t be surprised if this 2021 Mi 10 comes with a 120Hz LCD display, a 5020mAh battery, a 64-megapixel main rear camera with three filler cameras, and a 33W fast wired charging system.

Android v10 (Q)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

108MP super clear primary sensor + 13MP super wide angle + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens

