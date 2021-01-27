Google accuses Apple not giving Telegram chat app a parlor putdown treatment





Former US ambassador Mark Ginsburg, who oversees a nonprofit organization called the Coalition for a Safer Web (CSW), sued Alphabet’s Google subsidiary on Monday for failing to remove the Telegram Messenger app from the Google Play store.

Complaints [PDF], Submitted to the Northern California District Court, claims that Telegram is full of hatred content, but Google hasn’t taken action on the app as it did for Parler. Parler confirmed that the Android and iOS apps were removed from their respective stores and lost web hosting due to a failure to moderate rebel content earlier this month.

CSW filed a similar proceeding against Apple on January 17, 2021 for failing to unlock the Telegram Messenger platform.

Advocates have asked Google to take action several times over the past year. In July 2020, the group asked Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to suspend Telegram from Google Play for extremist content.

“For years, anti-Black and anti-Semitic groups have used telegrams openly with little or no moderation of telegram-managed content,” the complaint said.

Trump was quiet, the parlor was naked, and Twitter protests never happened. It’s creepy and calm, but how much does it cost?read more

“Despite warnings from CSW and other organizations, widespread media coverage, legal warnings, and other cautions that Google provides online social media platforms and communications services to hatred groups, Google has told Telegram. We have not taken any action comparable to what we have done against it. Forcing the parlor to improve its content moderation policy on Telegram. “

The Google Play Store has policies against malicious language and other types of unauthorized content, and Google has not applied these policies fairly in violation of California’s unfair competition law. Insist.

Court submissions continue to document multiple examples of hate speech and radical content that continue to be disseminated on Telegram. And it claims that the hate group “relied on Telegram as an essential tool to promote and carry out their terrorist activities, including the January 6, 2021 US capital attack.”

Ginsburg made a similar point in his testimony [PDF] In September 2020, in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee, he summarized that social media companies continue to fail to handle extremist content.

In his testimony, Ginsburg challenged the exemption from Section 230, which protects Internet service providers from liability for user-generated content, saying, “Social media companies have embarked on making subjective decisions about all types of content. Visibility or invisibility that has become a de facto publisher by following the path of. ”His claim that companies enjoy an exemption from the liability given to not making editorial decisions. However, it is not possible to selectively exercise editorial control.

The proceedings also have legitimate fear that Ginsburg is Jewish and will be targeted for his ethnic and religious identity, which is said to have been the target of two attempted assassinations. Claim emotional distress based on the fact that you are.

“By continuing to host Telegram on the Google Play Store, [Google] Ambassador Ginsburg encourages a religious threat to him and his family that caused him to fear his life. “

Neither Google nor Telegram responded immediately to requests for comment.

Fool’s errand?

In a telephone interview with Register, Eric Goldman, a law professor at Santa Clara University School of Law, suspected that the court would even reach section 230 aspects of the proceedings, causing allegations of tort (emotional distress). Said that. Two California law competition claims. He expressed suspicion that the case would be very far away.

“I don’t think this case will reach the benefits of these laws,” he said. “I don’t think they properly claimed the violations allowed by law.”

But if the case goes on, Goldman said he hopes that Article 230 of the Communications Decency Act and First Amendment to the US Constitution will provide Google with substantial protection.

“I think we should be concerned that this plaintiff seeks a one-sided right to refuse all Telegram conversations,” he said, adding that the collateral damage of such consequences is enormous.

“The proceedings show that the app store never pleases everyone,” Goldman explained. “People are angry with the removal of the parlor, and the plaintiffs are now angry because the app hasn’t been removed.”

According to him, the fundamental problem is that you can’t moderate content in a way that everyone is happy with. Goldman said it’s better to stop looking for the best results and start looking for the worst options.

“The worst approach is to force the app store to make decisions that seem to be suitable for the community,” he said, arguing that it’s better than forcing an app that looks terrible to the app store.

At the same time, this type of proceeding, even if it fails in court, can affect the way businesses approach moderation of content. Maybe that’s the point.

