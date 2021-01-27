The smart city challenge aims to solve social problems with technology





(Updated at 11:55 pm) More than 100 people have registered to participate in Virginia’s first smart city challenge, and organizers expect more to attend in the coming weeks.

The proceedings will take place on Saturday (January 23) with a statement from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to address social challenges, from COVID-19 and natural disasters to healthy food availability and transportation efficiency. It started with a panel discussion on how the technology could be used. Light.

The one-month contest ends on February 18th, when participants market projects designed to improve the modern community by addressing issues in housing, transportation, health, education and other areas.

Even if you’re not in the contest, you can sign up for virtual discussions on topics such as female innovation leaders and the future of housing.

“I can’t wait to see the influential solutions that come from the smart city challenge,” says Norsam. “In fact, we hope that some of these can be done here in the Commonwealth to create high-paying jobs and provide fair and comprehensive opportunities for all Virginia citizens.”

Led by non-profit accelerator Smart CityWorks and McLean’s coworking hub Refraction, the 2021 Smart City Challenge establishes itself as a leader in the development of artificial intelligence, self-driving cars and other types of “smart” technologies. Is part of Virginia’s efforts for.

Virginia Tech’s plans to build an innovation campus in Alexandria helped draw the Amazon to northern Virginia, according to Esther Lee, a short-term CEO of Virginia under Norsam.

In addition, the Herndon-based Innovative Technology Center is working with Stafford County to enable Virginia to deploy technology from wildfire detectors to Fredericksburg’s WiFi-equipped parks. Established a bed.

Given the region’s construction and traffic volume, Tyson’s could be another major place to experiment with smart technology, especially when it comes to climate and energy efficiency issues, said MITRE Labs Senior Vice President and General. Charles Clancy, manager and chief futurist, said.

Headquartered in McLean, MITER sponsors the Smart City Challenge, along with Fairfax County, Dominion Energy, and several other municipalities, businesses, and educational institutions. The company hosted a discussion on resilience and sustainability on February 12, and Clancy spoke at one of the kick-off panels.

“How can smart city technology be reduced further?” [greenhouse gas] Emissions in an environment where more than 50% of employees are expected to be out of the office every day, especially after a pandemic? “Clancy said. “… Tyson’s is the perfect playground to experiment with, given the density of office space and, of course, its versatility. [development].. This is a microcosm of all these issues in one. “

While discussing the opportunities offered by smart technology, smart city challenge kick-off panelists emphasized the need to ensure that the future they help create is ethical and inclusive.

Greg Fischer, mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, said the pandemic spotlighted the lack of access to healthcare, housing, employment and other basic needs for low-income and colored communities in the United States. Said it was done. May help solve or worsen.

“It’s a time of great despair and a great opportunity,” Fisher said. “I think what our country says is a real call for awakening. Is everyone invited to the future, or is it just benefiting those who are already doing well?”

Attracting a wide range of participants in terms of race, gender, age, and professional expertise is a priority for smart city challenge organizers, and in partnership with the non-profit Girls Intec DC, Lee said. I was connected.

The challenge was envisioned as a more traditional face-to-face weekend event, but moving to a virtual format in response to a pandemic is a geographical focus for participants, while competition is centered in northern Virginia. Means not limited to.

“We want this to be comprehensive and involve not only marketers, but also marketers, business people, engineers, sales people, and different types of people from different backgrounds,” Lee said. .. “… We are interested in the most innovative solutions.”

Correction: MITER’s Smart City Challenge Panel focuses on sustainability. The clean energy event first referenced in this article is hosted by Dominion Energy.

Refraction / Image via YouTube

