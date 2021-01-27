



Among us, it’s probably as good as it gets.

A few months ago, I asked my 7-year-old son which video game he wanted for Christmas. The list he returned was a depressing reading.

Above: Of course among us.

Socially deductible versions of video games like Mafia, Werewolf and Among Us are so popular that they can absorb movies, television, toys and all other forms of entertainment.

I still don’t know what it is.

Zuba

The second was Roblox. This is a set of weird authoring tools that kids mainly use to create, download and play an endless list of creepy videos. Game fraud. Watching kids play Roblox is a shortcut to madness. The purest form of brain worm.

Third on the list: One game called “Zooba”. Zuba? What is Zuba on God’s Green Earth?

Good question.

According to Quick Google Search, Zuba is a free battle royale fight game where you fight until the animals die. But I hadn’t literally heard of Zuba until my son spelled it awkwardly on a purple sticky note. I still have only a basic idea of ​​what Zuba is. And to be honest, I don’t want to dig deeper into this rabbit hole.

Kids-mostly my kids-taste terrible in video games.

As a journalist who has spent most of his career covering video games, my home is a treasure that most adults, not to mention children, drool. With a PS5, two Nintendo Switches, and an Xbox Series X, you have easy access to almost every major video game release. It may be accessible a few weeks in advance. I’m currently playing a remaster of Super Mario 3D World. This game will not play until February 12th.

My kids have access to almost all the major classic games of the last decade, so I chose a weird bottom feeder game that I can play for free on my iPad and perform flips on BMX. Human Fall Flat, I think it’s a strange ass game where humans become flat. Who knows

Next is the Goat Simulator.

My kids only played the meme game Goat Simulator for two months. Basically, it was weird when it was released … 7 years ago in 2014.

They can play Mario, or Rayman Legends, or Ori and the Blind Will. They could play anything but the goat simulator!

For about two months, my kid was crazy about this 7 year old video game.

Coffee stain studio

These choices are not in vacuum. Pushed by YouTuber and amplified by strange algorithms, they appear in evolving playground swamps. There, kids exchange advice on any terrible video between dental floss and perhaps a tap. A game in which they should torture their parents with: Children no longer play tag or hide-and-seek. No, they appoint a scammer and play among us before asking unhappy parents to install Fortnite on an iPad designed for homework.

After that, they browsed the App Store and watched endless trailers of terrible free games. A game designed to mercilessly eject loot credit cards. It’s a constantly changing nightmare, and the end result is harsh. We have a whole population of children who have a terrible taste for video games.

I didn’t expect this. As a childless (read: don’t worry) adult, I’ve always imagined myself as a “cool dad.” I like new music …

