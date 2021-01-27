Google’s John Mueller confirms core update applies to Discover





In addition to web search results, Google’s John Mueller says that a wide range of core algorithm updates typically affect discover.

Google considers Discover to be part of search results, not a separate component. Since Discover is part of the search, Muller says it uses many algorithms of the same quality.

In short, changes to Google’s web search algorithm will affect Discover. Or, as Mueller says, updating Google’s search algorithms “generally” affects Discover.

Mueller’s statement is clearer than previous messages about Discover and core updates.

Google’s help documentation suggests that core updates may affect Discover. Now we know that is almost certain.

This is a topic of discussion in the Google Search Central business hours stream on January 22nd. An SEO named Chandan Kumar asks John about the relationship between Search and Discover.

Kumar states that when reference traffic from search is affected by a core update, Discover traffic fluctuates at the same time.

Next, Mueller explains how search and discovery are the same. This is his reaction.

Google John Mueller on core updates and discoveries

SEOs and site owners have been told by Google that updates to their core algorithms “may affect” Google Discover.

Now there is no question about it. Updates to the core algorithms affect Discover, and it is common for it to occur.

Mueller says:

“Discover uses some algorithms of the same quality that we use for web search. When web search undergoes extensive core updates, detections often show changes as well. , It’s certainly not completely irrelevant. “

Discover is part of Google search, Mueller continues. It exists outside of normal search results, but it is not a separate entity.

Google Discover content is retrieved from the same index as web search. It’s important to note that other Google entities, such as shopping and news, have their own way of retrieving content.

For SEOs and site owners, this means that you don’t have to do anything special to include content in Discover. If your content is included in Google’s search index, you are eligible to be featured in Discover.

“We consider discovery to be almost part of the search. Therefore, it is not completely independent and uses individual algorithms and everything. It contains a lot of similar things. And, of course, the content is based on what you crawl and index for web searches, not individual indexes, etc. “

Listen to the full question and answer in the video below.

