Crop.zone and fenaco agree on strategic collaboration to develop innovative and sustainable weed control methods





Crop.zone’s sustainable and targeted weed control methods reduce the use of plant protection products. Innovative technology controls weeds with electric charge. It was first introduced, tested and further developed in Switzerland by fenaco. This gives farmers a competitive and sustainable alternative to weed control.

Aachen, Germany, January 27, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Fenaco, a major Swiss co-operative, and crop.zone, a German technology start-up, have signed a cooperation agreement. This collaboration aims to support Swiss farmers with innovative and sustainable plant protection solutions from crop.zone and reduce the use of plant protection products. This technology was developed by crop.zone, but fenaco is responsible for bringing it to the Swiss market and adapting the solution to the conditions there. As part of the collaboration, crop.zone’s weed control solution is being used for the first time in Switzerland. Their use in the Swiss field is under scientific supervision. In addition, farmers interested in doing so have the opportunity to try out new technologies under real-world conditions.

Crop.zone GmbH Dirk Vandenhirtz, Founder and CEO of Aachen Germany

Within the framework of the cooperation agreement, Michael Feitknecht, responsible for plant production and a member of the board of directors of fenaco, joins the advisory board of crop.zone and advises on the launch of strategic issues. I will.

Dirk Vandenhirtz, CEO and Founder of Crop.zone, said: “We are very pleased with our collaboration with the leading Swiss agricultural cooperatives, which gives us excellent access to a large number of farmers. For us, our technology in Switzerland is strategically important. is.”

Michael Feitknecht, Head of Plant Production at fenaco and a member of the Board of Directors, said: Innovative and sustainable technology for agriculture. Switzerland has a world-leading position in making agriculture more sustainable and plays an important role in it. “

Innovative methods of weed control

Crop.zone’s technology kills weeds with electric charge and creates innovative and sustainable weed control methods. The width of the application is up to 12 meters. With a spread speed of 4 km per hour, the crop.zone solution can process approximately 3 hectares per hour. The crop is pretreated with a conductive liquid in the first step. Weeds are then killed in a targeted manner via electric charge. This means that it consumes less energy and this method is far more effective than other electrical technologies. The Institute for Organic Agriculture (FiBL) is currently clarifying whether this procedure is permitted for organic farming.

With this new weed control solution, fenaco and crop.zone provide a safe, reliable and environmentally friendly alternative to making Swiss agriculture more sustainable. At the same time, they are increasing the yield and profitability of the farm. This method will only be open to the public in the spring of 2021 when a new beneficial bioproduction facility is opened in Ache (BL).

