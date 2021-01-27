iPhone SE Plus is rumored to be leaking price and specs while working





The iPhone SE Plus is reportedly in the works, suggesting a new leak. Apple unveiled the iPhone SE (2020) last year, and tech giants may be working on new models in the affordable SE series. The price and specifications of the iPhone SE Plus were leaked online with renderings suggesting the design of the next phone. Apple may announce the iPhone SE Plus in April, about the same time as last year’s iPhone SE (2020).

A tale called @aaple_lab has leaked the main specs and price of the rumored iPhone SE Plus. The phone is expected to cost about $ 499 (about 36,300 rupees), which is $ 100 higher than the iPhone SE’s launch price (2020). Rendering leaked to the side shows a wide notch at the top of the display and one rear camera. The iPhone SE Plus does not have a physical home button. This is a major change from the iPhone SE (2020), which has a thick bezel and a physical home button. A tipster claims that the phone could boot with black, red, and white color options.

According to specifications, iPhone SE Plus is designed to have a 6.1-inch IPS display and can be equipped with either the Apple A13 Bionic or Apple A14 Bionic chips. The rear camera is designed to have a 12 megapixel iSight sensor, while the SELPHY camera is designed to have a 7 megapixel resolution sensor. Camera features include 6 portrait light effects, OIS, and Smart HDR 3. The phone has a dustproof and waterproof IP67 rating.

A tipster vaguely suggests that Touch ID can be integrated into the home button. This could be a reference to the power button on the side, but it’s not very clear.

It’s unclear when the rumored iPhone SE Plus will be available, but speculation could be that it will be available in April, about the same time as last year’s iPhone SE (2020). Apple hasn’t officially announced the phone yet.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise includes the entire smartphone, wearable, app, social media, and technology industries. She reports from Mumbai and also writes about the ups and downs of India's telecommunications sector.





