Reclaim Map Overview





Call of Duty Mobile’s first big update season of the year 12021 new orders are here. The latest updates will bring you a variety of new content, Battle Pass and more. One of the biggest highlights of the update is the all-new map, Reclaim.

Reclaim is a small and medium sized map that will be available in multiplayer mode. The new map is set up in an outdoor mall that is now abandoned. The map is surrounded by blockades and biohazard tents.

The map has multiple access points between the first and second floors. Unlike other maps, it has a lot of vertical movement during the match. As expected, the higher the position, the better the position.

Large covers in front of obstacles on both sides provide excellent coverage in the center of the map, as well as obstruct the view from the upper floors. The accessible ground floor boutique offers more opportunities to cover and, surprisingly, catches enemies, CoD Mobile said in a post.

Reclaim features an abandoned outdoor mall (CoD Mobile)

The map also has two kiosks that provide covers. You can use the cover to attack the enemy.

Call of Duty Mobile suggests that users adopt aggressive play. There are no large open areas on the map, so it is unwise to stay in that position for extended periods of time. As mentioned earlier, there are multiple angles and the enemy can easily detect your position. Reclaim is a brand new multiplayer map (CoD Mobile).

Notice where there are two escalators and two ladders, one on each side of the map, leading to the upper floors. This is the key to understanding the vertical flow of reclamation, reducing the chance of being struck by unexpected enemy movements, CoD Mobile added.

Also, higher levels and boutiques offer better protection. It’s a good idea to defeat your enemies by grabbing these positions early in the match.

Call of Duty Mobile recommends a shotgun as a weapon for reclamation maps. We recommend a striker shotgun. You can also use Gunsmith to upgrade your weapons. Knives are the preferred secondary weapon, but Skulker, Quick Fix, and Dead Silence are recommended perks. You can also consider equipping a smoke grenade and a Molotov cocktail.

