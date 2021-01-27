Samsung Galaxy A02 with 6.5-inch Infinity-V Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications





The Samsung Galaxy A02 was launched with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone was silently posted by Samsung on its Thai site. Other key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A02 include an internal MediaTek MT6739W quad-core SoC and a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. On the front of the smartphone is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy A02 Price, Availability

The price of the smartphone is 2,999 baht (about 7,300 rupees) in Thailand, probably for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB onboard storage variant, according to a promotional post on Twitter. Prices for 3GB RAM variants with 32GB and 64GB storage options are not listed. The international availability of Samsung Galaxy A02 has not yet been announced. Available in denim black, denim blue, denim gray, and denim red.

Samsung Galaxy A02 Specifications

The Dual SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A02 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch (720 x 1,600 pixels) HD + Infinity-V display. Equipped with 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6739W quad-core SoC (by SamMobile), it is offered in several RAM + storage configurations including 2GB + 32GB, 3GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding storage (up to 1TB).

On the optical side, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 13 megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.9 lens. Features include autofocus, up to 8x digital zoom, and flash. It also has a 2 megapixel macro sensor with an f / 2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the Samsung Galaxy A02 has a 5-megapixel camera on the front with an f / 2.0 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A02 has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 7.75W fast charging. Phone connection options include 4G LTE connection, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi b / g / n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS + Glonass, and Micro-USB port. Samsung Galaxy A02 has sensors such as accelerometer, grip sensor and virtual proximity sensor. Finally, the phone measures 164×75.9×9.1mm and weighs 206 grams.

What is the most exciting technology announcement in 2021? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

Affiliate links may be generated automatically. See the Ethics Statement for more information.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos