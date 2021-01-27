



Philips, a global pioneer in medical imaging, has announced a five-year technology and innovation partnership with Lenneth University Hospital (CHU Lenneth) to enhance all aspects of patient care, especially for acute patients.

The partnership will be used to develop a clinical research project jointly developed by CHU Rennes and Philips into stroke management, digital pathology and ICU monitoring, as well as supporting the creation of innovation pathways for French medical startups.

CHU Rennes is one of the top hospitals in France. It spans four sites and has more than 60 medical, surgical, and imaging departments that support care at every stage of life, but is particularly well known for robotics and image-guided medical interventions.

The partnership with Philips aims to support the development, co-development and dissemination of medical innovation within CHU Rennes and contribute to the development of sustainable healthcare. Its main focus is on optimizing stroke management and developing AI to improve care for acute patients.

To support diagnostic imaging methods such as MRI and CT scans, Philips provides CHU Rennes with new technologies across medical, surveillance and management aspects.

The partnership also plans to implement big data analytics and data warehouses to enable intelligent monitoring of complex medical cases in the intensive care unit and support digital pathology.

These innovations further advance the joint research of optimized stroke management and robotics for neurological interventions and contribute to CHU Rennes’ established reputation as a research institute.

Philips and CHU Rennes have previously collaborated on the first innovation partnership in digital pathology, especially in France.

Philips recently purchased BioTelemetry, a cardiac diagnostic provider.

David Corcos, General Manager of Philips France, said: Philips and Lenneth University Hospital have entered into a groundbreaking partnership aimed at co-developing AI algorithms that significantly improve the stroke pathway and improve the care of patients with the most acute, especially ICU. .. .. Leveraging hospital clinical expertise and their respective innovation ecosystems to jointly innovate to help hospital healthcare professionals improve patient care and outcomes and contribute to a more sustainable healthcare system. I believe I can do it. We are excited about this unique opportunity.

Vronique Anatole-Touzet, CEO of Rennes University Hospital, said: Rennes University Hospital is a new solution to join forces with Philips within the framework of France’s only original and ambitious partnership to shape the future of healthcare and patient care. This collaboration is the result of several years of fruitful collaboration. Thanks to its rich and integrated character, this partnership will be an amazing catalyst for innovation and research at Rennes University Hospital.

