OnePlus 9 Leak reveals killer camera upgrade to fight Samsung Galaxy S21





OnePlus 9 will come with a series of camera upgrades, suggesting that the new leaks can be quite powerful, at least on the software side.

XDA Developers delved into the code for OxygenOS Open Beta on the OnePlus 7T and 7 phones, revealing references to “tilt shift,” “focus peaking,” and month-based photography modes. These new camera features don’t work on the OnePlus phones mentioned above, so it’s possible that the Oxygen OS is waiting for the OnePlus 9s to arrive.

Rumor has it that the OnePlus 9 will feature a rear camera array consisting of a 50MP main lens, a 20MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. These look like solid smartphone camera specs, but there’s nothing like hardware to set up pulse racing.

However, looking at the beta code, OnePlus seems to be doing a lot on the software side.

OnePlus 9 tilt shift mode

For example, tilt shift mode clearly allows for a form of sensor tilt that can make something like a cityscape look like a detailed miniature model. The iPhone 12 Pro Max can move the camera sensor, but the idea of ​​a smartphone tilt sensor seems like a big step. Therefore, it is quite possible that OnePlus 9 will achieve the title effect with software operation.

(Image credit: XDA Developers) OnePlus 9 Moon Mode

By the way, the beta code refers to multiple “moon” modes, including soft moon, pop moon, snapseed, and black-and-white photo options. According to XDA, these could be filters to enhance night mode photos.

To some extent, these modes confirm other leaks that OnePlus 9 does not have a periscope camera for enhanced telephoto photography. Instead of boosting zoomed photos at the hardware level, OnePlus can use software to literally improve photos taken towards the moon.

I’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy S21 take a similar approach. The S21s camera is basically the same as the Galaxy S20s, but with the new zoom lock feature, you can get stable shots up to 30x. The Google Pixel 5 also shows that you can do a lot with two rear cameras and smart software.

OnePlus9 Hyperlapse Photo

The other new OnePlus 9 camera modes seem to include hyperlapse photos. Hyperlapse photography is expected to be a boosted version of time-lapse photography with the ability to better capture scene movement over time.

In addition, the starburst feature is expected to better capture the rays from the light source rather than reducing them to simple light dots. Again, these effects seem to come from computational photography rather than hardware upgrades.

OnePlus 9 Focus Peak Mode

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

One of the last features mentioned in the beta code is “focus peak” mode. This is what DSLR cameras offer, and the areas of the scene with the highest contrast and therefore the most focus are highlighted in bright colors. The idea is that professional photographers and videographers can more easily see what is in focus without having to rely solely on the eyes.

Given that smartphones are already very good at calculating focus points, such features may seem unnecessary. However, it may be a new feature added to the Pro camera mode on the following OnePlus phones. Alternatively, you can add high-contrast lines to your photo as a separate filter to enhance your subject. But this is all our guess.

What to expect from OnePlus 9

Digging into the Android skin beta APK code often reveals what you can expect from your smartphone in the future. However, some beta code may contain redundant features that are not actually used. So we need to take all of the above with a pinch of salt.

But it’s a pretty safe bet for OnePlus 9 to upgrade its camera software and new camera modes. This is what OnePlus has done with new phones of almost every generation.

The OnePlus 9 as a whole was expected to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and the evolution of the OnePlus 8Ts design. Water you want to see wireless charging come on. And as recent OnePlus phones are becoming more expensive, more competitive pricing is welcomed. The company is creating phones that are more flagship than the expensive flagship killer.

OnePlus 9 was scheduled to be available this spring, around March or April. So it didn’t take long to wait for the next OnePlus phone to challenge the Galaxy S21, Google Pixel 5, and iPhone 12.

Best deals on Sony WF-1000XM3 today

Sony WF-1000XM3 industry ..

Sony-WF-1000XM3True .. ..

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless ..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos