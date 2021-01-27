Samsung Galaxy S10 Android 11 update is being rolled out again





This story was first published on January 6, 2021 at 2021/01/06 11:46 am PST and last updated on January 27, 2021 at 2021/01/27 2:16 am PST. ..

Samsung is enthusiastic about adding One UI 3 to its smartphone lineup and recently pushed for updates to the Galaxy S10 series. Unfortunately, the company ran into camera and overheating issues with Android 11-based firmware and had to pull updates temporarily. These issues should be a thing of the past. Samsung is redistributing updates as described in Verizon’s change log and covered by Samsung Mobile.

The new firmware is being deployed as version G975FXXU9EUA4. Verizon’s Swiss and US customers seem to have received it first. If you want to update to a new Android 11 build as soon as possible, try using Samsung’s Smart Switch PC app. There’s no guarantee that it will work, but if you can’t wait to get a functional camera and Android 11 that doesn’t have heat issues, it’s worth a try.

The original Android 11 update began rolling out to the Swiss Galaxy S10e and S105G, and shortly afterwards in India, weighs about 1.8 GB and comes with a January security patch. With the bugs fixed, it can be only a matter of time before it becomes widely deployed internationally.

So far, Samsung has done a good job of deploying One UI 3.0 on devices. This is the biggest issue we’ve heard about Android 11 updates. Samsung is now on track, not only improving last year’s Android 10 timetable, but also defeating most of the competition.

Android 11 deployment resumed

The article has been updated to reflect Samsung’s resumption of Android 11 deployment.

Thank you: Siddhant Gahlot & Marius

Richard Gao contributed to this article.

