SLC Mayor focuses on technology, environment, inequality and homelessness in the State of the City Address





Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall looks back on the turbulent year of 2020 in his second State of the City Address on Tuesday night, with some new technology initiatives and always difficult and often political. We made a plan for 2021 in Salt Lake City, including issues. As environment, inequality, police reform, homeless.

See: Mayor of SLC gives a speech on “State of the City Address”

She started with a moment of silence for those who lost to COVID-19, but now there are 1,613 people in Utah. Salt Lake County accounts for 659 of them. The death toll for the SLC itself was not available.

TechMendenhall’s first announcement was an introduction to the city’s first “innovation sector.” This will make the city government “more agile, efficient and cohesive,” she said. This includes implementing integrated software systems for government internal functions, and building “digital equity infrastructure” and city-wide policies. According to Mendenhall, the goal is to roll out this division by the end of February.

The “Tech Lake City” she mentioned will not only attract new businesses coming to SLC, but will continue to help local entrepreneurs start their businesses. There are also efforts to help young people seeking career paths and adults seeking new professional directions.

Housing / Development Menden Hall also announced that it would continue its rental assistance fund, which stated that the city had already received $ 6 million, and federal such assistance to keep people home during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to ask the government.

She introduced the “Lender Choice” ordinance to be submitted to the city council. This is intended to lower the barriers that security deposits pose to some lessees. It also improves the ability of residents of all income groups to access their homes.

She is also fighting gentrification in the city and continues to grow and improve recreation, including parks and bike lanes.

Read: SLC Mayor Releases City’s First Progress Report Card

Environment / Air Quality Mendenhall said he will work to change the way city employees commute and work as more teleworkers reduce energy consumption by almost 1% in 2020. It was. She also praised the city’s urban forestry team, which planted 1,000 new trees last year, in addition to the usual 1,274 trees planted to replace dead or dangerous ones.

Mendenhall proposes to the city council an ordinance requiring that all new city-funded buildings be emission-free by 2023. She also “removes barriers to green infrastructure and takes advantage of new opportunities for sustainable progress.” She “sustains” the city’s redevelopment agency, which encourages environmentally sustainable development. We promised to support the “Potential Loan Interest Rate Reduction Criteria”.

Economic Inequality Mendenhall said efforts to correct racial, economic and geographical inequality have always been a priority, but the 2020 event is the urgency of these efforts. Was raised.

“I instruct all city sector leaders to deliberately consider fairness when writing their annual budget. I intended to put money in our mouth, and I told the city council. I will try to do the same, “she said. Opportunity for everyone is a top priority.

According to Mendenhall, the city has launched a new apprenticeship program. She also promised to focus on “fair recruitment and employment practices” with representatives in government work.

Food insecurity is an area that the mayor said he wanted to improve this year. As part of this, there is the Resident Food Equity Advisor Project. This project will help recruit SLC residents who have experienced “food shortages”, interact with program advisors on their interaction with the city’s food system, and make recommendations for improving support. program.

Criminal Justice / Racial Inequality After protesting police reform and racial justice last summer, Mendenhall said the city “reviewed all aspects of Salt Lake City police station policy, budget and culture. “. She said the Commission for Racial Equality in the police has been instrumental in that effort.

The mayor said he was looking forward to “realizing their recommendations” this year in collaboration with the Commission and SLCPD Chief Mike Brown.

She added that these reform efforts are consistent with the city’s dedication to combating rising crime rates.

“I don’t allow our work to either be upset by simple political rhetoric,” she said. “The basic task of all cities is to ensure the safety of residents, businesses and visitors, and these goals are our core values ​​of fairness and access to opportunities for all residents. Is consistent with. “

Homeless Mendenhall, a problem without an easy solution, ended his speech by talking about the homeless in Salt Lake City.

“Criminal quoting of all campers is no more than allowing people to camp freely in nearby parks. More than criminals can hide in homeless camps. , You can’t force people to the beds available in the homeless resource center, “she said. ..

This year, Mendenhall said the city will transform its “community commitment program” outreach activities into a permanent, multi-institutional approach. Since its inception in October, the program has linked 40 homeless people to housing and resources, with more than 120 providing temporary shelter, according to Mendenhall.

In addition to praising the city’s recent and future efforts to support shelters, she does not do enough to combat the homeless “state-wide humanitarian crisis.” Said in.

“It’s time for the state government to step up. It’s time for other cities and towns in Utah to step up,” she said. “It’s a thing of the past that our partners have come together to move from short-term space crisis management to planning long-term, sustainable solutions for the homeless.”

Specifically, Mendenhall said the state would need to appoint a “homeless service officer” to work with cities throughout the state. She also said Utahns needs better access to health care, mental health treatments and substance abuse services. She pointed out the need for more affordable housing in SLC “and beyond.” She suggested expanding the idea of ​​what a home would look like, specifically citing the “small home” community that other cities are implementing in their homelessness prevention efforts.

She added that the cities, counties, and nonprofits involved in these efforts are deeply interested in the issue.

“The assumption that we are indifferent or, worse, malicious to those who do not have a home, is the farthest from the truth,” she said. She did not identify a concrete example of this. However, cities and counties have recently faced “cleanup” surveillance of homeless camps. It says the administration is in the name of public health, but critics have accused it of being unnecessary, deteriorating, and untimely when it occurs in winter.

“It’s easy to see photos on Tik-Tok with an 8-second clip or Instagram, and we come to the worst conclusion,” Mendenhall said. “But the assumption is corrosive, and oversimplifying the most complex problems in our city is not constructive.”

Mendenhall concludes with the turmoil of the past year and how she looks forward to the future.

“Take care of yourself, your family, and your neighbors until we can get together again. Stay healthy, stay safe, and Salt Lake City is working hard for you. Please know that, “she said.

The full speech can be seen here:

Mayor of SLC gives a speech on “State of the City Address”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos