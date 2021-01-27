Google Play mistakenly bans apps with standard file format names





The Google Play store has thousands of apps that many people need to review and scrutinize. That’s why, of course, there are thousands of apps in the Google Play store. Google instead relies on AI-powered bots to crawl these apps and sniff policy violations. These bots are very efficient, but with few mistakes, one recent incident has been added to the list of anecdotes, indicating that the system may not be working in the developer’s favor. ..

Incidents related to the Just (Video) Player app will be almost comical if the impact isn’t really that serious. The app was suddenly stopped from the Play Store because it violated its policy on “sexual content and blasphemy.” Next, I will quote the problematic line in the app description, which indicates that it supports subtitle formats such as “SRT, SSA, ASS, TTML, VTT”.

You can easily identify the word “ASS” in the list. This may have triggered the bot to launch the app immediately. As Ars Technica points out, this app is simply a victim of unfortunate history and “ASS” was chosen to refer to the Advanced SubStation Alpha subtitle format. Although not as popular as the popular SRT, this format is widely used in anime and has become the de facto standard in the market.

Google restored the app after the appeal, but it highlights the stressful, non-ideal process that small developers have to perform on their current systems. In addition to indiscriminately banning apps for absurd reasons that humans never thought of, automated systems have also been reported to be ambiguous or inaccurate in pointing out the actual cause of crime. I will. To insult an injury, a developer without a big company behind must actually jump over the hoop to catch a human reviewer unless the incident is a big enough headline to get Google’s attention. It will not be.

Apple is often criticized for the iron grips in the App Store and its review process, but such cases can show the benefits of a human-led review process. Apple recently opened the door for developers to challenge and question these policies. This is almost impossible to achieve when dealing with bots.

