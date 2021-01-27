2022 BMW M5 CS: Meet the fastest and most powerful M car





I knew in advance that the 2022 BMW M5 CS would literally blow away the competition. BMW went to Instagram before the New Year and released some juicy information about the latest M5 CS competition sports sedan, promising more power, lighter weight and maximum driving fun.

The new BMW M5 CS is the fastest and most powerful iteration of the 7th generation 5 Series. It is equipped with the same 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine as the standard M5 and M5 competition models. However, with two oil pumps, a liquid-to-air intercooler, and a high-pressure direct injection, the M5 CS produces 627 horsepower and a healthy 553 lb-ft torque, 10 horses more than the Bonker’s M5 competition.

Power is sent to the BMW xDrive AWD system via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The rear bias AWD system has an Active M differential, which provides torque vectoring for the left and right rear wheels. You also have the option of tweaking the car’s xDrive mode to switch from AWD to rear-wheel drive (RWD).

If you think the standard M5 is fast, the CS version will surprise you. It goes from 0 mph to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds. If you keep pedaling, it will reach 124 mph from rest in about 10.4 seconds while the top speed is 189 mph.

The M5 CS is 0.3 seconds faster than the M5 competition model. But what really bothers me is that the M5CS went off line as quickly as the McLaren 675LT and was talking about a large luxury sedan with four doors and a spacious trunk.

This speed trend is made possible by the significant weight reduction. The M5 CS is 154 pounds (70 kg) lighter than the M5 competition, thanks to its lightweight CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced plastic) body panels such as roof, hood and hood vents, mirror caps, front splitter and rear spoiler. Rear diffuser. BMW has gone as far as reducing the amount of silencer to reduce excess weight.

Unlike the standard M5, the CS model is a strict four-seater. Includes two sets of carbon fiber bucket seats with heated units for the driver and passenger seats. Further evidence of weight savings is the lack of traditional armrests and tray areas. Instead, there is a red double-stitched leather center console.

Standard equipment includes a 4-zone automatic climate control system, ambient room lighting, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams and yellow LED markers, a heads-up display, and two 12.3-inch digital screens with iDrive 7.0. Includes BMWs Live Cockpit Professional with. .. I also got a new M steering wheel wrapped in a luxury Alcantara with a carbon fiber shift paddle.

The 2022 BMW M5 CS is 0.2 inches lower, has solid springs, a stiff rear anti-roll bar, a toe-link ball joint mount, and a larger front wheel camber for vehicle maneuverability. And the cornering ability is improved. The standard dynamic damper control system provides a soft and mature ride in comfort mode, while sport mode and sport + mode are ideal for energetic driving.

The M5 CS is further differentiated from its siblings by its gold bronze grille surround, specific model badges and attractive 20-inch gold alloy wheels on the styling front. Stopping power, on the other hand, is enhanced with standard 6-piston carbon ceramic front brakes (with red calipers) and single-piston rear floating calipers. The M5 CS comes in three exclusive paint colors: Brands Hatch Gray Metallic, Frozen Brand Hatch Gray Metallic and Frozen Deep Green Metallic.

The 2022 BMW M5 CS will arrive at a US dealership at the end of the year, with a base price starting at around $ 143,000. Yes, the CS model is $ 30,000 more expensive than the standard M5 competition model, but in return you get more power and exclusivity.

2022 BMW M5 CS Gallery

