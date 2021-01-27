Apple is said to have developed the iPhone SE, probably offering a 12-megapixel iSight sensor, price, specs, and more.





Rumor has it that Apple is currently developing the iPhone SE Plus. Many reports have already leaked the alleged new device specifications, pricing, and other important details.

(Photo: Photo by Scott Barbour / Getty Images) London-December 27: A person can be seen behind the Apple logo at Apple’s flagship London retail store on Regent Street in London, England on December 27, 2006. I will. Bargain hunters are looking for the best buy as many stores open for the first time since Christmas Eve and post-Christmas sales begin.

According to the latest Gadgets 360 report, Apple’s current iPhone SE models, previously launched in 2020, may include newer versions of the affordable SE series. Rendering was also leaked along with price and specs, giving fans a hint of what the design could be.

Speculation is that Apple will be able to release the iPhone SE in April, the same month it was released. The price of the new iPhone SE Plus in the future is expected to be around $ 499, which is $ 100 higher than the price of the base model.

Leaked specs for iPhone SE Plus

Rumor has it that new smartphones may have a 12-megapixel iSight sensor. The device design, on the other hand, may show a wide notch above the display and one rear camera.

(Photo: Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) San Francisco-June 9: Apple CEO Steve Jobs gave a keynote speech at the Apple Worldwide Web Developers Conference in San Francisco on June 9, 2008 with a new iPhone 3G video. Watch California. Jobs started with a keynote at the 2008 WWDC conference and announced the iPhone 3G, an upgraded version of the popular iPhone.

It is expected that future iPhone SE Plus will also have no physical home button. This is considered a major change from the base model with its thick bezel and physical home button. Other speculations suggest that this device may be available in red, white, and black color options.

In addition to the 12-megapixel iSight sensor, the iPhone SE Plus will be equipped with a 7-megapixel resolution sensor. The device’s camera features also include 6 portrait light effects, Smart HDR 3, and OIS.

Speculation suggests that the new iPhone’s flagship product may have an IP67 rating for waterproof and dustproof properties.

Other features it can provide

Apart from the above specifications, Gizmo China reported that the next iPhone SE Plus can also offer a 6.1-inch LCD. The alleged iPhone smartphone can also use the A14 Bionic chipset, which is currently powering the latest iPhone 12 lineup.

The iPhone SE Plus can also support 5G connectivity, just like the latest flagship. However, Apple may also decide to use the A13 Bionic chipset instead of the A14.

However, all device specifications are just guesswork. If you want to know exactly what it offers, it’s a good idea to wait for the actual announcement of a major tech manufacturer before making a decision.

Keep tabs open in TechTimes for the latest news about Apple and its upcoming iPhones and other devices.

