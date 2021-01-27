FAU-G Review: So far, iterative and incomplete





FAU-G was finally released on Android after a few months delay. The game was released on Republic Day on January 26th and has already been downloaded over 1 million times. FAU-G was developed by Bangalore-based studio nCore Games and promoted by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was also involved in the development, and the name came up. But what about the game really? I downloaded FAU-G to Android. This is our idea.

FAU-G doesn’t have much content. Currently only featuring single player campaigns, the regiment can be played as Lieutenant Shin after being ambushed by Chinese enemies in the Galwan Valley. The gameplay is very linear and features the first battle with a group of enemies that doesn’t change much. The game has melee weapons that enemies drop, and you can pick up two at a time. And that’s about all the variations you can expect from FAU-G. The brawler mechanism has only two buttons, “” and “block”, and the latter is rarely needed.Along the way, you’ll find a bonfire that can restore health that isn’t possible elsewhere.

I feel like I can play the campaign just by tapping one button repeatedly. Oh, there is also a timer. The dialogue is repeated and the graphics look pretty old in the game released in 2021. However, please note that nCore Games has stated that it will release “Free for All” mode and 5v5 Team Deathmatch mode to create FAUs. -G More interesting.

According to co-founder Vishal Gondal, the game tells the original Indian story that was part of the inspiration for making the game. However, the game may contain more features, and developers have added different move sets that can be unlocked, different enemies, parrying mechanics, and other fighting game-related mechanics. I can do it.

In its current state, the game feels too short and incomplete in terms of the gameplay offered. Hopefully the planned updates will embody the game in the future, but beyond that it’s hard to say much about such a short experience. Despite the timing of the announcement, the developers revealed from the beginning that FAU-G was not intended as a replacement for PUBG Mobile.

Looking at the game now, it’s clear that they wanted to make something different and fresh, and the team deserves praise for it. However, given the current state of the game, many of the games may be better announced a little later when the player is actually ready to try. Currently, FAU-G doesn’t offer much entertainment over 460 MB on Android, but new modes can change your judgment.

Pros:

Original IP Simple Control Unique Indian Setting

Cons: Disadvantages:

Repeated lack of visually unattractive content

Evaluation (out of 10): 5

