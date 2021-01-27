Philips TV 2021: All OLEDs, MiniLEDs and Ambilight TVs coming this year





What’s new in Philips TV in 2021? Electronics manufacturers have announced the new 2021 TV series. This includes some major changes and a continuation of what has worked very well in the last few years.

The introduction of the MiniLED is the most notable change, even if it shows that Philips is walking in step with the new QNED range LG and the new Samsung TV with advanced backlight technology.

Philips is primarily known for its proprietary Ambilight projection system, which projects on-screen colors and shades onto the walls around the screen, with four-sided Ambilight on all 2021 OLED and MiniLED TVs in 2021. It will be revived in earnest.

Last year, the company set a high standard with Philips OLED + 935, high-end OLED TVs with 4-sided ambilite and 70W sound from audio specialist Bowers & Wilkins, and the cheapest, competitively priced OLED 754. .. OLED TV released in the UK. However, I’ve only heard about the 805OLED and the successors to the 855OLED, so stay tuned for news about updates to these other impressive models.

I haven’t tried these sets directly yet, but I’ll definitely update this guide when I get the chance to see the major Philips TVs from this year’s range. In the meantime, read on to see what’s going on.

Philips 2021OLED TV

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips OLED 806 (48, 55, 65, 77 inches): The successor to this year’s 805 pack, the 50W 2.1 sound system, HDMI 2.1 port, “razor-thin zero bezel” design, and, of course, OLED panel Philips The same is true for the P5 image processor. No pricing yet, but with the introduction of the 48-inch size (previously only available on the flagship OLED + 935), some costs can be reduced. Introduced in the first half of 2021.

Philips OLED856 (55, 65 inches): This step-up model is more limited in size, but comes with a smoother “wedge mount metal dark chrome T-bar stand” instead of the legs of the model above. However, expect other specifications to match the 806, such as the release date in early 2021.

Philips 2021 MiniLED TV

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips MiniLED9506 (65, 75 inches): This TV features Philips’ latest 5th generation P5 image processor and MiniLED backlight for improved contrast and brightness control. The backlight “creates local deep black and spectacular highlights with an impressive peak light output of 2000 nits. Color reproduction thanks to a high quality VA panel with a wide viewing angle and wide color gamut. Also impressive. 95% DCI-P3. ”Introduced in mid-2021 with a peak brightness of 1,500 knits.

Philips MiniLED 9636 (65, 75 inches): Same as above, but this model includes a 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos sound system, courtesy of audio specialist Bowers & Wilkins. All-in-one home cinema system. Also, by mid-2021, the peak brightness will be 2,000 nits higher, but the price will certainly be higher.

Philips TV 2021 Technology

(Image credit: Philips)

What sets Philips TVs apart from other TVs? The most eye-catching feature is certainly the Philips Ambilight: a projection technology TV that throws on-screen colors on the wall behind the TV to enhance the mood (from the name) and create a light show not available on Sony or Samsung. .. While three-sided Ambilight projected from the left, right, and top of the TV is the most common, Philips standardized four-sided Ambilight for the new OLED and MiniLED TVs this year.

The Philips is not a Philips original audio arm, but it has a good reputation for sound. The company works with audio specialist Bowers & Wilkins to create high-end TVs and install a dedicated Dolby Atmos sound bar to listen to movie soundtracks and cheering crowds at their best.

There is a new 5th generation P5 image processor with some upgrades as well. This year’s P5 chip will feature the “Anti-Burning” technology for OLED sets, a new “Film Detection” category to help adjust image settings to the genre of content you are watching, and the photosensitive HDR10 + Adaptive announced by. Includes mode support. Last year’s Samsung.

Burn-in technology helps detect logos and static content and reduce the light intensity in those areas “without compromising the output of other parts of the screen.”

Film detection works in tandem with the five pillars of P5 source, color, contrast, motion, and sharpness processing. There’s also a new “fast motion clarity feature” for gamers and sports enthusiasts that “improves a smooth image-to-image transition, without artifacts” and runs at 100Hz instead of the usual 50Hz.

(Image credit: Philips)

But the biggest change this year is the advent of MiniLED technology. MiniLED is a backlight technology that uses tens of thousands of small LEDs for more accurate brightness control and striking contrast compared to traditional LCD-LED TVs.

It does not offer self-luminous pixels for OLED or MicroLED panels, but it should help LCD TVs continue to compete in the field of television. MiniLED technology is included in both LG’s new QNED series and the new high-end Samsung TV to be launched this year. However, for those with a lot of mid-spec budgets and preferences, there are still many traditional LCDs to consider.

High-end Philips TVs support DTS Play-Fi multi-room audio, and Philips variations are available that allow you to easily connect Philips TVs, speakers, and soundbars with the Philips Sound app.

Like Panasonic, Philips is HDR agnostic and reliably supports both dynamic Dolby Vision and the HDR10 + standard (Samsung sticks to the latter only). HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) broadcast formats are also available, but these formats are degraded when reaching a more affordable mid-end or low-end set.

Philips uses the Android smart TV platform throughout the TV range, and the 2021 model has the latest Android 10 iterations. It’s the most common TV platform and the least noticeable, but Android stability issues have generally improved over the last two years, thanks to updates from Google.

New Philips TV for 2020

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips OLED + 935 (available in 48, 55, 65 inches): Philips 2020 flagship TV looks like beauty, so officially announced at IFA 2020 in September and to the last saved company It fits well. This model features a 4-sided Ambilight (compared to other 3-sided models), as well as 4th generation P5 processors and AI image advances seen throughout this year’s OLED range. Also available, courtesy of Bowers & Wilkins, is a 70W audio system that supports Dolby Atmos and Universal HDR.

Read more: Philips flagship OLED TVs get bigger with speakers and specs

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips OLED805 / 855/865 (available in 55, 65 inches): This set of OLED TVs may differ in the design of the TV stand only, but they all need to offer the same level of high-end excellence. The Philips OLED set is largely spectacular, thanks to the three-sided Ambilight projection built into the frame, and this year’s cohort also promises better AI processing.

These are not flagship sets in range, as the Philips 984+ (launched in late 2019) are currently top dogs. Expect Dolby Atmos audio and 50W speakers. However, it will be released in July, later than the first release date in May.

Read the full review of the Philips OLED805

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips 94354K HDR LED (available in 55 and 65 inches): Even when dropped down to the LCD panel, this 4K HDR TV is found in Bowers & Wilkins’ 50W 2.1.2 channel audio system, with a driver that fires upwards. I have. Most of the content of Dolby Atmos. Same Ambilight function as above. (Price / stock status has not been announced.)

Philips 92354K HDR LED (available in 43 inches): A 40W 2.1 channel speaker should be able to shout something into this little 4K set, but a three-sided ambilight should also help. (Price / stock status has not been announced.)

Philips 85504K HDR LED (available in 43, 50, 58, 65, 70 inches): This Philips set is located at the tail end of the premium range or the top end of the midrange, depending on your point of view. You can use the same 3-sided Ambilight and P5 image processors as the above set. The 20W audio output from the built-in speaker will be smaller (there is no soundbar here). The design of the stand depends on the size of the panel, but it should be the same. Image quality from 43-inch to 70-inch models.

Everything you need to know about this year’s new TV:

Best TV 2021: Best Flat Screen TV of Last Year

Best Smart TV 2021: All Smart TV Platforms and Which Set Is Best

Panasonic TV 2021: All OLED and LCD TVs of the Year

Sony TV 2021: More Master Series and Bravia TVs Introducing

Samsung TV 2021: All new Samsung TV coming this year

Best 65-inch 4K TV: Big Screen TV Perfect for Any Budget

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos