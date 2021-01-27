Microsoft has patented a chatbot that allows you to talk to dead people.It was too disturbing to produce





January 27, 2021 7:25 am

CNN

Posted: January 27, 2021 7:25 AM

The Internet is bustling with new technologies created by Microsoft developers that could allow you to have virtual conversations with your deceased loved ones (well, a kind). Shutterstock

(CNN) — The Internet is thriving with new technologies created by Microsoft developers that may allow virtual conversations with deceased loved ones (well, some sort of).

A patent granted to Microsoft last month details how to create a conversational chatbot modeled on a particular person. “Past or present entities such as friends, relatives, acquaintances, celebrities, fictional characters, historical figures, etc.” according to a submission to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This technology is reminiscent of the fictional app of the dystopian TV series “Black Mirror,” and by extracting information from social media, it was possible to continue chatting with the boyfriend even after he died in an accident.

Want to talk music with David Bowie? Or do you get the word of wisdom from your deceased grandmother? This tool theoretically makes it possible. But don’t get too excited or surprised about it. The company has no plans to turn technology into a real product.

“We’ve confirmed that we have no plans for this,” Tim O’Brien, general manager of Microsoft’s AI program, said in a tweet on Friday. In another tweet, he also reiterated the feeling that other Internet users were commenting on the technology, saying, “Yes, that’s a concern.”

Here’s how the technology works when it’s actually incorporated into the product. According to patent information, the tool screens for “social data” such as images, social media posts, messages, audio data, and letters from selected individuals. That data is used to train chatbots to “talk and interact with a particular person’s personality.” Also, if a user asks a bot but cannot answer based on that person’s social data, it may also rely on an external data source.

“For conversations with a particular person’s personality, determine and / or use specific person’s conversational attributes such as style, dictation, tone, voice, intent, sentence / conversation length and complexity, topic and consistency. It may include behavioral attributes such as interests and opinions, and demographic information such as age, gender, and occupation, the patent states.

In some cases, you can also use this tool to apply voice and facial recognition algorithms to recordings, images, and videos to create human voice and 2D or 3D models to enhance your chatbot.

Microsoft has no plans to create products from this technology, but the patent shows that the potential of artificial intelligence has moved beyond the creation of fake people to the creation of virtual models of real people.

Microsoft’s patent application was filed in April 2017, and O’Brien said he announced it on Twitter prior to the “AI Ethics Review Today”. Recently, the company has a responsible AI office and an AI, ethics, and engineering research committee to assist in overseeing inventions.

