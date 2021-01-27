GameStop: How WSB Defeats Hedge Funds in Their Own Games





The insane rise and fall of GameStop (GME) stocks, and the rise, may seem alarming to some, but long-term investors can rest assured. The online mobs of subreddit r / WallStreetBets (WSB) are not seeking stock in the portfolio of good dividend payers.

But those mobs claim some wild interests, “smart money” fur, and, for now, Wall Street’s attention.

The story is centered around GameStop, a retailer of physical video games and consoles, with a stock price of only $ 2.57 per share in April, 365 at some point in the pre-market transaction on January 27. It will be dollars. At these levels, GME has increased by about 14,100% in 6 months.

By the way, at these levels, GME’s share has skyrocketed by more than 1,600% in the past month alone.

This GME rocket ride is due to a rather complex combination of elements. But the most notable of these is a group of active traders from the WallStreetBets community of socialappReddit.

Retailers and some WSBRedditor

First, there is GameStop itself.

Video game retailers haven’t made a profit for two years and have been steadily declining for even longer. As a physical retailer in the world where gamers buy and download games online, the outlook was dim enough. After that, a pandemic occurred, and the traffic of people in the mall-based stores collapsed.

Between November 2013 and the bottom of the stock market in March 2020, GME stocks lost 93% of their value.

GameStop seemed to be starting to go around the drain, making it a clear target for short sellers to profit when the company’s stock price falls. In fact, it was a very attractive goal, so short-term interest in GME still outweighs the number of issued shares.

The significantly shorted GameStop also caught the attention of a horde of mostly young, mostly male day traders gathering at WallStreetBets. The online community of 2 million members likes to spend money on wild gambling. Jaime Rogozinski, who founded WallStreetBetssubreddit but hasn’t partnered since last year, told Wired that WSB treats stock trading like a video game.

Similar to the high-tech boom bulletin boards of the 1990s, the WSB is a place to exchange trade ideas, boy jokes, intimidation and insults. The WSB calls itself “4chan with a Bloomberg terminal” to understand its self-concept.

When WallStreetBets got off at GameStop, it was like a pitbull with pork chops.

This isn’t the first time the WSB has picked a stock for crazy hype. Prices of Lumber Liquidators (LL) and Plug Power (PLUG) have skyrocketed in the past, thanks to organized online purchases. At this time, WallStreetBets is working to ignite short squeeze such as AMC Networks (AMC), BlackBerry (BB), Nokia (NOK).

But so far, nothing has taken off like GameStop.

“It was the meme stock that really exploded,” WallStreetBets moderator told Wired. “Large shorts contributed even more to memestock.” (Memestock is essentially a cult stock.)

WallStreetBets Wages “Smart Money” to Wallon

Many WSB traders are openly motivated by the desire to make a profit at the expense of “The Man” (the abundant hedge funds and other institutional investors on the other side of the deal). Separating hedge funds by 99% against 1% by sticking to short caps such as GameStop is a clear goal.

For some, Robin Hood is more than just a cute brand name for a trading app, it’s a spirit. There is no doubt that other people are bored and trapped inside because of a pandemic. In any case, the frictionless trading made possible by new technology and fee-free trading will help the WallStreetBets community stick to it in “shorts”.

The mechanism of the mechanism is as follows.

Shortsellers borrow stocks from brokers, shortsellers sell them and wait for the price of the stocks to drop. They buy back the stock and ideally return it to the lender at a lower price than they sold.

Shorts are incompatible with the principle of long-term investment. Long-term investments, by definition, do not close positions rapidly and do not take undue risk.

Also, traders are theoretically exposed to infinite losses.

If you have been in stock for a long time, the most you can lose is 100% of your investment. No matter what you pay, the stock price cannot go below zero.

However, if the stock is short-circuited and rises, there is no limit to its height. When traders short-sell, their brokers demand margin payments taken from their accounts to offset potential losses. As stock prices rise, short-selling losses increase and brokers demand more margin payments than ever before.

In the case of short squeeze, short sellers are forced to panic-buy stocks so they can return it to their lenders before margin calls break them. Buying pressure pushes up stock prices even further, leading to more panic buying from short sellers trying to cover their transactions.

The WSB has realized that if they move all at once, it could hit the “smart money” that shorts GameStop stock. Subreddit’s strategy has so far claimed at least one fur. One of GME’s most prominent shorts, Melvin Capital, has been forced to receive $ 2.75 billion in bailouts from several other hedge funds. Activist short-selling Andrew Left said on January 27 that his Citron Research covered most of the short positions with a 100% loss, but still maintained a small position.

However, while WallStreetBets claims both money and victory, so far little has led to meaningful support for the actual underlying company GameStop.

“GameStop has become a cult stock because of Ryan Cohen’s success at Chewy,” Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Patcher wrote in a note to the client. Cohen, co-founder and former CEO of pet e-commerce site Chewy (CHWY), has accumulated a large stake in GameStop through the RC Ventures company over the past six months and recently took several seats on the GME board. I got it.

“We can’t underestimate Mr. Cohen’s past successes and I don’t know what he’s thinking about, but we need to review their strategy before admitting significantly higher profitability.” Mr. Patcher says.

This gives new GME shareholders a very realistic outlook that painful latency will return to reality as the squeeze is exhausted and the WSB’s attention shifts elsewhere. .. That is a very realistic possibility. Even this morning, AMC seems to be a new angry journey.

Meanwhile, on January 27, BofA raised GameStop’s pricing target from $ 1.60 per share to $ 10.

GME closed on January 26th for $ 147.98.

WSB: New twist of old theme

Whether they came from Reddit’s irreverent posts, 90’s bulletin boards or annoying faxes, or the proverbial shoe-polishing boy, there were always suspicious hotstock tips.

“There’s nothing new on Wall Street,” Jesse Livermore said almost a century ago. “Speculation is as old as a hill, so it’s impossible. What happens in today’s stock market is and will happen before.”

Take it from Livermore. He was once considered the greatest trader in the world and made and lost some fortune during his career. At one point he was one of the wealthiest men on the planet.

They didn’t have a trading app and Reddit in Livermore’s day, but he quickly realized crowd behavior, irrationality, and the greed to fuel the soap opera of today’s GME stocks.

That is why long-term investors turn their backs on such Shenanigans. They know that larger and healthier businesses have some degree of security. It’s important to note that GameStop had a market value of less than $ 200 million in early April and still accounts for only $ 10 billion of stock market attention.

Pumping microcap stock is one thing. It’s a completely different thing for the WSB to try to run Apple (AAPL), which is worth more than $ 2 trillion, for example.

It’s easy for investors to stay isolated from this madness, but it’s still embarrassing. Kevin Ruth, a New York Times tech columnist, tweeted on Monday. .. (Valorant is a multiplayer online game.)

For serious investors who rely on fundamentals, valuations and diversification to allocate capital wisely, learning from this episode is nothing new.

But they have a lot to see from the sidelines.

