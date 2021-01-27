Super Mario 3D World: Switch’s best new multiplayer game





In Super Mario 3D World, many people are useless. You know.

Screenshots by Scott Stein / CNET

There are many Mario games for Nintendo Switch. On the 35th anniversary of Mario, Nintendo has released classic Mario 3D games, real car Mario Kart games, and free online Mario Battle Royale games. Super Mario 3D World, a port of the Wii U game released in 2013, is better than all of them. This is probably the best 4-player Mario game (except for the DIY Mario Maker game on course building, or the 2D Mario game New Super Mario Brothers U). If you are looking for another great multiplayer switch game, this may be for you. But maybe expect some confusion.

I played this game in 2013 and loved it at the time. It was really the only really great Wii U Mario game. It’s not necessarily for everyone. The game combines a classic Mario platformer with a new 3D platformer to raise the view above the 3D course and jump on each with a time limit. Dramas added by quick courses, flagpole finishes, and ticking clocks give the game a fantastic and much faster feel than the open-world Super Mario Odyssey. It’s similar to the old Super Mario 3D Land on the 3DS, but better.

Play with my son. It’s very easy to fall into your destiny at this level.

Screenshots from Scott Stein / CNET

If you’ve already played Super Mario 3D World on Switch, it’s pretty much the same, fast, and crisp graphics. There is a bonus online multiplayer mode that allows others to join in a co-op style from somewhere. This is pretty new to Mario games and works in tandem with two players co-op at home. Playing with friends can be fun. Especially because few people meet in person.

My almost eight-year-old son was playing with me, but the interesting thing about co-operatives is that the more people you add, the more chaotic it is. Defeating levels can be difficult, and there are several competitive ways to try to defeat your friends to additional points (or throw them off the ledge when you feel like it). I didn’t want tears, so I played well with my child. However, it’s difficult to track who is who, as they are playing as Mario, Luigi, Toad, or Peach at the same time. It’s a complete train wreck (but fun).

Online play of demos I’ve tried at Nintendo can cause lag. Get on the flow. Thankfully, the game continues to be generous, and if you get stuck, you can get an almost immortal raccoon suit. It’s also kind to players who get off the screen. Most of the time, it floats in the bubble and returns to action. Or, if you’re my son, you just stay in the bubble and ride along the entire level while Dad does all the work.

Bowser’s wrath changes the perspective and layout slightly compared to Super Mario 3D World. Also, it’s just the cooperation of two players.

Screenshots by Scott Stein / CNET

There is also the wrath of Bowser, a completely new game introduced by Nintendo. It’s not like the Super Mario 3D World, it turns your perspective into a more open exploration Super Mario Odyssey style. There are many islands to explore while Kuppa Jr. joins you as a helper that a second player can take over. More support helper mode than true co-op play. I haven’t finished this part, but Nintendo shows it’s on the short side.

Super Mario 3D World will be released on February 12th. For now, in a year that looks quiet in the new Switch game, this clearly stands out as a winner. Perfect for those who have never played the original version of the Wii U. Or if you have children around. Or, if you’ve played all the other Mario games, again, there are many. So far, my top four on my Switch Mario list are Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8, Super Mario Maker 2, and Super Mario 3D World. But if even more of them pop up quickly, it can still change.

