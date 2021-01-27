Samsung Galaxy A72 will appear on the US FCC with a 25W charge. Galaxy F62, Galaxy M62 found on Bluetooth SIG site





The Samsung Galaxy A72 is said to have been posted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, which supports fast charging of 25W. Samsung mobile phones are available with model number SM-A725M. The Samsung Galaxy A72 was also recently discovered on the TUV Rheinland Certified and Geekbench Benchmark Sites. In addition to the Galaxy A72, the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy M62 are reported to be listed on the Bluetooth SIG accredited site under model numbers SM-E625F_DS and SM-M625F_DS, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy M62 was also recently discovered on the Wi-Fi Alliance site with the same model number.

The US FCC list suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A72 will come with a travel charger that supports 25W fast charging. This seems to be the same charging solution that Samsung bundles with some of its existing midrange and premium phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. A previous report also suggested a 25W charge on the Samsung Galaxy A72.

Except for charging details, the FCC list does not offer other specifications for Samsung Galaxy A72. However, its Geekbench list suggests a Snapdragon 720G SoC. There are rumors that this phone has a 5G variation and may come with a 6.7-inch display.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 was initially rumored to be the company’s first pentacamera cell phone. However, it was later speculated that a quad rear camera would be included instead.

In addition to the Samsung Galaxy A72 FCC list, the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy M62 are listed on the Bluetooth SIG site under model numbers SM-E625F_DS and SM-M625F_DS, respectively, according to GizmoChina reports. The list suggests Bluetooth v5.0 on both phones.

The Samsung Galaxy M62 also appears on the Wi-Fi Alliance site with the same model number SM-M625F / DS. The list suggested a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection and Android 11.

Details regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy F62, and Galaxy M62 have not yet been revealed. The company also hasn’t yet made it clear about their existence and whether the phone is specific to a particular market.

What is the most exciting technology announcement in 2021? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos