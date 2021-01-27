SSC Tuatara sets land speed record for production vehicles at 282.9 mph





There is a new Speed ​​King, the name of which is Tuatara.

On Wednesday, SSC announced that a customer-owned Tuatara supercar driven by owner Dr. Larry Caprin set a land speed record for a new 282.9mph production vehicle.

Records were set on Sunday, January 17th, over a 2.3-mile course at Johnny Bonmer Ground, Kennedy Space Center, LLF, Space Florida.

Heading northbound at 2:38 pm local time, SSC Tuatara reached 279.7 mph. Heading south at 3:28 pm, Tuatara reached 286.1 mph. The average speed of the two runs was 282.9mph, surpassing the previous record of 277.9mph set by the Koenigsegg Automotive RS in 2017.

To avoid verification issues, Tuatara was equipped with multiple satellite tracking systems, including two Racelogic VBox systems, a Life Racing tracking system, two Garmin systems, and the International Mile Racing Association’s trap speed system. ..

Jim Lau, Technical Director of Racelogic North America, was in the field during a record run to verify that the fast run data was accurate. Robert Mitchell, a Nrburgring taxi driver who attended a record attempt in December, was also at hand to witness a speedrun.

Lau and SSC CEO Jerod Shelby provided the Motor Authority with the Racelogic VBox data files. The datafiles are independently checked and validated by MA by Eddie Nakato, the founder of ARMotorsports.

“A good satellite signal does everything they say and the data are in agreement. It’s as legal as possible,” Nakato said.

2021 SSC Tuatara re-executes record-breaking attempt, January 2021

Due to a record attempt that failed in December, the SSC team replaced the final drive ratio from the original 2.92 used in the record attempt in October to 3.167. This change in final gear ratio shortens gearing in an attempt to get more speed over shorter distances, taking into account the 2.3 miles that Tuatara had to work on before reaching the mile brake zone. It was. The venue did not change this time, so I used the same drive ratio.

Due to issues raised in a record attempt in December, the SSC team refurbished the cooling system with a larger intercooler, more water capacity of the water-to-air intercooler, and increased venting of the dry sump oil system. I came to design. Shelby said that all future Tuatara models will get these changes and they will be retrofitted to all Tuatara already on the road today.

The Tuatara is powered by a Nelson Racing 5.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 with up to 1,350 hp with 91-octane pump gas and up to 1,750 hp with E85. A 7-speed automatic manual transmission manufactured by CIMA in Italy powers the rear wheels.

On the first pass on January 17, the car pushed a £ 24 boost in 6th and 7th gear. This, in combination with E85 fuel, gave the car about 1,500hp and 1,070lb-ft of torque. On the second run, also on the E85, using a 28-pound boost in the second half of the 7th gear, the engine output increased to torque up to 1,750hp and 1,322lb-ft at 7,000rpm.

2021 SSC Tuatara re-executes record-breaking attempt, January 2021

Caprin and Tuatara reached a top speed of 286.1 mph in 1.9 miles and 244 mph in one mile. It took 2.87 seconds for Tuatara to accelerate from 274 mph to 286 mph. “At 275 mph, this car is accelerating 10 times faster than any other production car in the world,” said engine builder Tom Nelson.

Shelby said he was less interested in what other manufacturers were doing and was interested in finding the true capabilities of Tuatara. Shelby told MA that SSC will make further attempts to improve the record in the coming months, which is considered part of the ongoing high-speed testing. The CEO expects to boost £ 28 in 5-, 6-, and 7th gears over the same 2.3 mph range, exceeding 300 mph.

Meanwhile, American performance mark Hennessy has unveiled its first production, the Venom F5, since SSC’s first record attempt. Hennessy is planning a fast test that could set a record.

“When the dust settles down, (Tuatara) is the fastest,” Shelby said.

