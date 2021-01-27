PS5 Scalper is now focusing on UK Argos retailers!This is the only way to defeat these hoarding





PS5 Scalpers are the most annoying people, especially for true gamers. They run out of stock on PS5 and other popular gadgets in online stores and other retail stores.

These hoarders buy a huge number of PlayStation 5 consoles or Xbox Series X / S and later sell them at a very expensive price. No matter what you do, they always seem to get good things.

The latest victim of the PS5 Scalper is the popular British retailer Argos. According to the latest report from VG247, Argos is one of the largest sellers in the UK. It offers many popular consoles such as PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X / S.

PS5 Scalper targets Argos

On January 26th, Argos’ new PS5 inventory was sold out shortly after its launch. Popular retailers managed to hook a bunch of units before the product went on sale, so they confirmed that the reason behind it was the scalper.

Rumor has it that hoarding was able to receive orders even before the new inventory went live. A group that allegedly joined the Scalper group in the past and owned its own PS5 unit claimed to have identified a breach of the Argos system.

This flaw may be the main reason Scalper buys retailer PS5 shares before the link is posted on Argos’ official website. However, Argos claimed to have already filled the flaw.

This is true, but the company did not specify the exact number of units acquired by Scalper. However, experts argued that the Argos system was not really capable of responding to the sudden rise in consumer demand.

Earlier, another British retailer, GAME, said it was fooled by a group of scalpers who claimed to have acquired 2,000 units. This shows that the scalper is getting smarter and smarter, especially during an ongoing pandemic, as almost everything is done online.

How to beat them

Scalper’s goal is only to buy as many high-demand products as possible and sell them at higher prices. These hoards are targeting consoles that are currently popular, as many people just have their own and do anything.

However, it does not exist unless you buy the products you are selling. Gamer Meld on the YouTube channel argued that this was the only way ordinary consumers could beat them. If they do not have an audience, they will find another way to make a living. Seeing some individuals buy a PS5 for thousands of dollars, even the average consumer can become a scalper. Click here to find out more about the YouTuber statement.

