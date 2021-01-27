Review: Apple M1 MacBook Air-News





It was only a matter of time before Apple used its own chips to power iPhones, iPads, iPods, watches and TVs, using them on computing machines. The time has come, and it’s really a big deal.

Starting with the M1, Apple has unleashed the first wave of Macs running on its own silicon chip. The people of Cupertino promise a significant experience bump-up with all the techniques they have cramped in this little wonder. It’s time to find out how it translates into real behavior.

The story of the tape

You will notice quite a few things that are left in place. But don’t be surprised. We all know the actual deal here. This is the first time we have had to merge the two main specifications. This is how seriously Apple is taking the upgrade of this new computing machine.

form

Surprisingly … the new MacBook Air looks exactly like the one released earlier this year — and obviously it’s still thin and light. The finish is as smooth as ever. The rose gold color is really pleasing to the eye of many, but the space gray variation is, personally, really simple, but one that grows on you.

Like some previous iterations, this new machine has only three I / O connections. Two Thunderbolt / USB-4 ports on the left and a 3.5mm audio port on the right. Indeed, we can argue that some of the former are useful. The other is also a charging port, and only one port can be used. If you need to connect or charge multiple devices, it’s a handicap. (In most cases, you’ll need to charge your iPhone, Watch, AirPods, or, in the worst case, two or all of them on your MacBook, especially if you’re not near a power outlet. Time.)

And yes, if you’re a beginner, you won’t see a regular size USB (it’s been like this for a while). The airline’s overall idea is its slim profile. The original 2008 MacBook Air is cute to think that the full-size USB port was hidden behind the pull-down door.

The overall keyboard and keys are standard Apple fares, and even if you slide your finger, it feels smooth on your finger. In addition to the regular Force Touch trackpad, it’s also quiet when typing. Don’t punch down like a typewriter. However, the touch bar cannot be used. It is reserved for the high-end MacBook Pro.

Also, you can hold it with one hand without any discomfort. There are some laptops that look a little “bend” when held that way, which makes me feel a little scared.

M1: New chip in the block

We’ve talked a bit more about Apple’s latest chips, but let’s dig deeper into the deeper style of getting to know each other. When I tried to download Google Chrome, it turned out to be even more cute (not the “most common” one) asking me to specify if the site is locking the latest one.

Anyway, first: Apple has been using its own silicon chip for 10 years, with the “A” series powering the iPhone and iPad and the “S” line powering the Watch. The current iterations are A14 Fusion and S5. Since 2006, Apple desktops and laptops have used Intel processors. The company also announced that the full migration of the Mac to the silicon architecture will be completed within two years.

So what about M1? The outline is as follows.

This is a typical Mac motherboard (which will soon be in history). There were different chips for controlling different components such as memory, security, I / O controllers, and the CPU itself, each with its own purpose.

The M1 system-on-chip integrates all of this internally.

Theoretically, the frame would be slimmer and lighter without all the other chips. But obviously not. The dimensions and weights listed are the same for both early 2020 and the M1 MacBook Air. Of course, there may be other components that can be slapped to boost other sectors of the machine.

And underneath that hood are a lot of goodies that Apple has advertised.

All of this, among other things, will significantly improve the performance of the new MacBook Air.

• Custom technology. This will make your new and future Macs more efficient.

• Its core improves CPU performance by up to 3.5 times

• Its GPU provides graphics up to 6x faster.Video and image processing up to 3.9x and 7.1x faster, respectively

• The updated neural engine can process 11 trillion processes per second.

• Best-in-class security, courtesy of Secure Enclave

• Richer and more detailed games

• 3x higher CPU performance per watt and more power efficient

In short, it’s better with some notches. I felt that the transition between processes was smooth and the overall seamless experience was obtained.

battery

Another big leap, and a big benefit of the M1 chip, is battery life. With this, Apple promises to deliver up to 15 hours of wireless web and up to 18 hours of Apple TV playback. Both make a big leap from the 11-hour and 12-hour models of the early 2020 model. It’s one-third and one-half, respectively.

In our standard 1 hour YouTube full-brightness test, this MacBook Air lost only 10%, so I was really impressed. This is a significant improvement over the 18% version released earlier this year.

On the other hand, in the charging test, I used the included 30 watt charger and USB-C-USB-C cable (also known as Thunderbolt 4). I also put this Mac in flight mode and halved the brightness. This is how it happened.

Not surprisingly, this MacBook Air, and even this M1 variant, and even laptops, take time to refill with juice. In fact, it is very rare for a laptop to actually perform the charging process. Get out of my head, I can recall that Lenovo says the ThinkPad X1 Carbon can reach 80% in an hour, but I didn’t have the opportunity to test it.

In any case, given all the chip enhancements, I expected it to be at least two-thirds in an hour, but obviously it didn’t happen. This is one of the areas we believe Apple should work on.

But its long life goes beyond making up for this shortcoming. Apple lists it for up to 18 hours, but this-of course-depends on how much you use it, your web connection and everything. In our practice, it’s enough to last a whole day, and there’s still less than 50 percent of life left. Again, the M1 chip is important. This optimizes use and improves battery performance.

Such…

Indeed, it was very surprising that Apple eventually took longer than expected to use its own processor on its computer. But they are not the ones who don’t know “slow”.

The MacBook Air with the M1 chip, as Apple promised, is a huge leap forward in both performance and the future direction of its products. It gives them more flexibility and more freedom to tinker with it, and as a result, graphs Mac performance to exact specifications, as it is said.

The Mac is certainly a premium side, but here’s some good news. The entry-level M1 MacBook Air is priced the same as the early 2020 model. Another reason to take it seriously.

Goods: M1 chips and everything that comes with them, entry-level pricing

GOOFIES: Charging is still time consuming, expensive and has a limited number of ports

Editor’s Rating: Face it. Macs are still a premium lot, so they’re out of reach for certain categories of users. However, Air is still an entry-level option, and this new M1-powered model is a good way to create a spectacular entrance (especially if you’re considering migrating from Windows). 4.5 / 5

