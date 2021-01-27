How to use Google Maps: 15 important tips and tricks





It’s hard to imagine how people moved in front of Google Maps. I had to remember the directions and buy a paper map, but if I wasn’t careful I would get lost. Thankfully, that era is gone. Whether you want to find the best way to get home, track all your favorite places, or find the place you need, Google Maps can help.

In fact, Google Maps doesn’t just give you directions. Whether you need to find the nearest COVID inspection site, check the congestion at your nearest grocery store, or get directions in AR, Google has other hidden things. We’re constantly adding new features to our maps, no matter how many gems you need to use. Whether you’re an iPhone user or an Android user, these are all the best features, tips and tricks of Google Maps that you need to get started right away.

Find the nearest COVID vaccination and testing site

Since COVID-19 is a serious business, anyone who can be vaccinated should be vaccinated as soon as possible. The problem is finding where they are handing out shots. Therefore, Google Maps will display the COVID-19 vaccination site.

All you have to do is search for “covid vaccine” [location]”Here,’location’ is the name of the city, and the map highlights nearby vaccination locations. The results will also indicate if an appointment or referral is required first, if the patient is actually eligible, and if there is a drive-through option. It currently features Arizona, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas, but Google promises more states and countries are closer.

In addition to this, if you think you have been exposed or have symptoms, Google Maps will also show you a local test site when you search for “covidtest”. As with vaccination spots, the results will include whether an appointment or referral is required first.

See building numbers, pedestrian crossings and other details

Google Maps are invaluable, but if you don’t look carefully enough, you may miss some important details. With more detailed information than you can imagine, such as building numbers and pedestrian crossings, it’s much easier to get around.

All you have to do is zoom in completely and Google will start displaying so much useful information. In fact, the default route view is pretty naked and doesn’t have to be.

Hands-free with Google Assistant

Keep in mind that Google Maps is very closely associated with the Google Assistant when you are driving or in other situations where your hands are occupied. In short, you can use Google’s Pocket AI to tell your map what to do. You don’t have to mess with your smartphone in the process.

Almost everything you need for a map app can be done with a simple Android “Hey Google” command. Whether it’s “Hey Google, find a gas station” or “Hey Google, it’s your next turn”, the possibilities are endless.

iOS users aren’t excluded either, but they add an additional step due to the lack of the Google Assistant. Simply tap the microphone in the upper right corner of the screen to say the command.

Google Maps Advanced Gestures

You need both hands to enlarge the map, right? One holds the phone and the other is for traditional pinch-to-zoom gestures. What if you say there is a better way? Just double-tap the screen, but after tapping # 2, don’t let go and swipe up or down to zoom in and out. Nice and simple.

You can also rotate the map orientation around you by pressing your finger and thumb against the screen and rotating it in a circular motion.

Similarly, you can change the viewpoint by swiping the screen up and down with two fingers. Swipe up to see more bird’s-eye views of the area, but you can turn on 3D buildings first to get the most out of that area. Swipe down to get the default top-down perspective.

Avoid congestion with Google Maps

Before the holidays, Google Maps got a big update that makes it easier to get things done while avoiding congestion. The map shows the best and worst times to visit grocery stores, restaurants and coffee shops, based on the current population of those places. As such, this gives you more insight into when you should head to the store and when you have the best chance of maintaining a social distance.

This also applies to parking lots, where Google remembers where your car is. Simply tap the blue dot and press “Save Parking” (Android) or “Set as Parking” (iOS).

View the walking route of AR Live View on Google Maps

The Google Maps Live View feature uses the camera lens to overlay the direction of real-time augmented reality navigation over the real world. If you have disorientation, Live View will display an arrow pointing to your destination. The display shows the exact address you searched for, so you don’t have to worry about being in the right place. This is one of the best features of Google Maps and is especially useful in metropolitan areas where skyscrapers can interfere with GPS positioning.

Get real-time transportation data on Google Maps

Did you know that Google Maps can show you where subway trains and city buses are in real time? Instead of guessing how long it will take for the next shuttle to stop, you can see the latest tracking of your transit line.

In certain municipalities, you can also ask your Google Assistant when the next train will be, so you can tell if you’re taking a leisurely walk to the station or doing a light sprint. In March, you can also check if the station is barrier-free, train temperature, and security.

Plan your commute in advance with Google Maps

If you try to plan your trip the night before your departure, you will not be able to get an accurate picture of the traffic conditions along the route. However, when searching for directions on Google Maps, you can specify an arrival window and a departure window. Google Maps estimates traffic along the route and may help avoid congestion. You can also set it to notify you when you’re leaving to arrive on time or work on time.

Add gas and food stops to Google Maps

Want to stop by for gas or light meals while traveling? If you need to adjust your route before your final destination, you can add a stop to Google Maps. You can search for restaurants, gas stations, etc. along your way. Even better, the gas station results show the price per gallon and the restaurant shows the rating.

You can also manually add up to 9 stops along the route. This means you can plan your day’s journey all at once.

Share your location and travel progress via Google Maps

Tired of texting your friends that you’re only 10 minutes away? Instead of wondering how far you are from meeting your friends, you can share your Google Maps travel progress and let your friends know where you are.

One of the best features of Google Maps is that it’s also a great safety tool to let your loved ones know when you get home. Plus, you don’t have to worry about your privacy, as tracking will end automatically when you arrive at your destination.

Download the map on Google Maps for offline directions

Whether you’re abroad without a SIM card or have a weak cellular data connection, you can have trouble getting directions and finding where you want to go. Fortunately, you can download the full map for offline use, like Spotify playlists and Netflix episodes. Google Maps supports offline maps of small neighborhoods and entire cities. Be sure to save it in advance.

Make a list of your favorite places on Google Maps

One of the best parts of a trip is that you can later share your dining, entertainment and accommodation suggestions with your friends. The list feature of Google Maps allows you to send a handpicked guide to your favorite spots to anyone you like.

You can create a list during your trip or create a list before your trip to supplement your itinerary. Lists provide instant access to addresses, reviews, and contact information for each locale. You can choose to keep the list private, share it with specific contacts, or publish it to the Google Maps database for access by all users of your app.

See where you were on Google Maps

Google Maps saves your route history, so you can easily revisit or find out where you’ve been. That way, if you forget your notes or view your travel manifest, you’ll be able to remember where you visited.

Use the Timeline feature to get a daily summary of your search. Also, if you don’t want Google to record your route history, you can disable this feature in your Google Maps settings.

Get indoor directions on Google Maps

Google Maps isn’t just for outdoor directions. One of the best features of Google Maps allows you to use the app in certain indoor locales, such as museums and sports arenas. Maps of different floors and levels are also supported in certain locations, reducing the chance of getting lost when in a large venue. Points of interest such as concessions, toilets, information desks, and ATM machines are also highlighted for easy identification.

Book hotels, restaurants, training classes, etc. on Google Maps

Almost everything you need can be booked directly within Google Maps. Maps has partnered with third-party services such as Expedia, OpenTable and Mindbody to help you book hotels, restaurants, training classes and more without exiting the app.

You can enable Google Pay on your Android smartphone to make the payment process even easier. With that app, the map will add your plan to Google Calendar.

