Ultraleap previews Gemini, an enterprise-ready AR / VR hand tracking system





AI-powered cameras often track objects and people, but use the underlying computer vision technology to digitize the limb positions of applications that are becoming increasingly important for mixed reality. You can also. This application replaces the user’s natural hand movements with a trackpad, keyboard, or game controller. Ultraleap has become a leader in hand tracking, including solutions for PCs and standalone VR headsets, using technology acquired from Leap Motion. Currently, its developers are offering a preview of the 5th generation tracking software Gemini. This unlocks enterprise use cases for mixed reality headsets that can be accurately tracked in real time with both hands.

Gemini uses computer vision to create virtual hands with fingertips, knuckles, and palms, enabling developers to sense everything from pinches to taps, twists, and other gestures. The Ultraleaps wireframe skeleton can be easily rendered to the viewer as a real or surreal hand, depending on the app, but internally, the system analyzes the hand movement data and converts it into an intent. The process so far has definitely been robust enough. The type of game, but not accurate or reliable enough for many enterprise applications. To improve accuracy, researchers have continued to research wearables such as rings and gloves. Obviously, these wearables require additional steps to install, remove, and charge.

Gemini previews are important for technical decision makers because they allow you to use mixed reality headsets without friction. Simply place your goggles or glasses with Ultraleaps integrated software on your head and you’ll be able to manipulate digital objects as if they were real with your bare fingers. Ultraleaps’ 4th generation solution, Orion, was very good at tracking one hand, but it tracks both hands at the same time, especially if the fingers of one hand overlap and block the other. I had a hard time. Gemini improves tracking of both arms. This means that enterprises can equip field workers with AR / VRwatch-style computers that can be worn on the one hand and controlled on the other, among many potential applications.

Compared to Orion, Gemini promises improved hand smoothness, pose fidelity, robustness, and hand initialization, allowing virtual hands and arms to be displayed together quickly and move accurately. And make sure it doesn’t disappear or shake while you’re on the move. The base tracking system has been significantly rewritten, dramatically enhancing tracking and interaction with both hands, and no interruptions in tracking due to physical blockage in one hand.

The developer preview is currently only available on Windows 10 computers with Leap Motion Controller or the new Stereo IR170 camera and will be supported on other platforms later. To help PC developers, Ultraleap has also added a new screen top mode that allows the tracking camera to be mounted on top of an interactive screen. This replaces the mounting location on previous headsets and desk surfaces.

Mixed reality headsets based on the Qualcomms Snapdragon XR2 chip also take advantage of the new Gemini technology. This shows that Qualcomm is working to integrate Ultraleaps hand tracking software directly into the XR25G platform. This means that it is available to developers regardless of whether a particular headset manufacturer uses the XR2 Reference Design Camera or the Ultraleaps Stereo IR 170. Varjo integrates Ultraleaps’ latest tracking technology directly into the latest XR-3 and VR-3 headsets.

