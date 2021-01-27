EA Establishes New Studio to Develop Next Skate Game





The skate franchise has a new studio that will lead the development of the next game, publisher EA confirmed. The “Geodivers” team, called the Full Circle, is responsible for reviving the iconic skateboarding simulator with a new entry announced by the publisher in June 2020.

Leading Full Circle is Daniel McCulloch, Studio General Manager, formerly responsible for Xbox Live. McCulloch will be joined by Cuz Parry and Deran Chung, who were an integral part of the creativity behind the Skate franchise and the development of the three original games. Although based in Vancouver, the team has employees from around the world and is able to “accept geographically diverse teams and cultures” focused on the next evolution of the skate series.

In a press release announcing the new studio, McCulloch said Full Circle is looking for more developers to help “make great games that people want to play with their friends.”

“Fans want skating to come back and feel involved in the process from development to game launch and beyond,” McCulloch said. “We want them to feel like they’re part of a full circle. It’s all about having fun and making great games that people want to play with their friends. And a fascinating world. I’m looking for more developers to help build a game for players to explore.

Chung and Perry reiterated McCulloch’s feelings, saying he was “stalking” to work on the skate franchise again after many years of dormancy, despite screams from fans.

“We are very excited to go back to skating and work,” Chung and Perry said in a press release. “Some people say things have gone through.”

In June 2020, EA confirmed that skating would return. The announcement was exciting online, although EA and current new developer Full Circle have not disclosed the release date or actual details. Despite the resurgence of the skateboarding genre in the Crea-ture Studios session, Skater XL in Easy Day Studios, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 in Vicarious Visions, the last entry in the EA series was Skate 3. It was launched in May 2010. For PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

