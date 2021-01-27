Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Bust Verizon 5G Network 3Gbps





Verizon has the fastest 5G in the world if you’re within about 750 feet from one of the panels.

Since my home internet went down temporarily yesterday, I decided to test Verizon’s mmWave “UWB” 5G with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in my neighborhood in New York City. Standing opposite the Verizon panel, it exceeded 3 Gbps. This is the fastest millimeter-wave velocity I have ever seen.

The S21 Ultra with Qualcomm’s X60 modem also appeared to have a stronger signal and a slightly higher millimeter-wave speed than the iPhone 12 with the previous X55 modem. However, the iPhone 12 was programmed to stay a little farther in millimeter waves at the edges of the cell, which made the iPhone faster at these edges.

While 5G feels like 4G in most parts of the United States, Verizon’s mmWave is one form that seems to be truly transformative. Millimeter-wave 5G uses huge channels to provide high capacity, but at very short distances. AT & T and T-Mobile also own some millimeter waves, but these days it’s not much talked about. Meanwhile, Verizon is trying to spread millimeter waves throughout downtown America.

I have a 400Mbps home connection. That’s pretty good! However, if you walk to the end of the block, you will get 1.2 Gbps from the millimeter wave connection. Another block to the panel and my Galaxy S21 Ultra exceeded 3Gbps.

Such speeds are quite confusing why Verizon is not selling home 5G solutions more aggressively in areas with millimeter-wave 5G coverage. As we found in October (and I reaffirmed last week), Verizon’s 5G Home service is fast, but few people have access to it, even in cities where Verizon claims to offer it.

Not a ranged weapon

Verizon dominates 5G if it is purely down to a speed near the panel. Of course, the problem is scope. Not yet in millimeter waves.

The speed of my iPhone 12 has exceeded 2.5 Gbps. Not bad at all.

Before mmWave was cut, I got a range of about 775 feet from the cell site. The Apple iPhone 12 showed a slightly better millimeter-wave range (about 40 feet more) than the S21 Ultra, but I don’t think it necessarily reflects the hardware. The S21 seemed to decide to drop the millimeter wave completely, but the iPhone 12 was happier to move back and forth between millimeter and non-millimeter waves in cell edge situations. It felt like a firmware choice about what to do with weak signals.

Analysis at various speeds on the block.

Its 775-foot range is consistent with what was obtained last March at AT & T’s millimeter-wave network in Manhattan. In dense urban areas, it seems to be the limit of the current millimeter-wave range, emphasizing that creating solid millimeter-wave coverage remains difficult. Verizon says it aims to double the number of millimeter-wave panels this year. You probably need to do more than that.

Tweet

Next, there is the indoor problem. I have done outdoor / indoor tests in two commercial buildings. Sterling Bank was directly across from the site and Duane Reade was towards the edge of the coverage area. Both buildings have large glass painting windows.

Analysis of speed inside and outside the bank building.

Just outside the Sterling Bank, I saw the highest speed ever in millimeter waves at 3.152 Gbps. When I displayed the cell site and immediately moved inside, about half of the path loss (1.6 Gbps) occurred. Going 45 feet further inward to the point where the panel was not visible, 5G fell to 4G.

Analysis of speed inside and outside the pharmacy.

Duane Reade has shown a similar experience in losing coverage indoors. When I stepped into the store, the speed dropped from 1.2 Gbps to 850 Mbps. However, there was only millimeter wave coverage the first 15 feet from the door. More than that, I would be a regular Verizon 4G. Verizon 4G isn’t bad — I was over 200Mbps — but it’s not millimeter waves.

One solution to this problem is from Pivotal Commware, which uses a repeater mounted on the Echo window to overcome the glass barrier.

We also decided to process millimeter waves to see if the performance of the lowband DSS 5G improved at all. This is 5G that most people in the country see. I took out the S21 Ultra and compared it to the Galaxy S20 +, which uses last year’s X55 modem (same as the iPhone 12) on the DSS5G.

I didn’t see anything that would change the game. The S20 + went down 79Mbps and up 20Mbps, while the S21 Ultra went down 90Mbps and up 27Mbps on average, while walking a mile in 14 test rounds. This may mean a slight improvement in the hardware performance of the S21 Ultra, or it may be unlucky. We need to do more testing before we can figure it out.

This means that there is a problem with Verizon’s DSS slowdown on the network side. There is nothing you can do with your cell phone to fix them. In my opinion, the best thing Verizon can do with DSS right now is to turn it off until the system offers some noticeable positive difference from 4G. I’m not doing that now. By comparison, along the same mile, T-Mobile’s hybrid midband 4G / 5G gave me an average download speed of 257.5Mbps.

Coming soon: C band

So the Galaxy S21’s new X60 modem won’t rock the world of Verizon subscribers unless it’s far enough to throw rocks at millimeter-wave panels. Still. Those looking for Verizon 5G will need to buy an upcoming mobile phone instead of the current one.

Verizon is said to have been the biggest bidder in recent C-band auctions, and you’ll be able to hear what frequencies it received around the end of February. Verizon will acquire most of the “A-block” radio waves available at the end of 2021, and Verizon expects to move in 2022 to quickly set up much faster 5G in most metropolises.

The S21 series and iPhone 12 phones currently support the C band. Other phones aren’t — not yet. That’s why you get these positive phones.

