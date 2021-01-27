Apple has added a “Time to Walk” program with Dolly Parton and Shawn Mendes





Apple is launching a new audio-walking program, Time to Walk, featuring celebrities such as Dolly Parton and Shawn Mendes.

WASHINGTON Apple announced on Monday a new audio program that allows Apple Watch users to walk “with” interesting and influential people.

Apple said in a statement that the “Time to Walk” program encourages Fitness + users to walk more and “benefit from one of the healthiest activities.” Dolly Parton, NBA player Draymond Green, singer Shawn Mendes, and Emmy Award-winning Uzo Aduba have each created episodes that share meaningful stories, photos, and music.

According to Apple, each episode is a guest’s “personal, life-shaping moment that contains lessons learned and meaningful memories,” meaning when walking outside or for guests. It is said that it was recorded when he was in a certain place.

“Walking is one of the most popular physical activities in the world and one of the healthiest things we can do,” said Jay Blahnik, senior director of fitness technology at Apple. It’s often more than just exercise .: It helps to cleanse the mind, solve problems, and welcome new perspectives. “

The tech company said the Apple Watch workout app will release new episodes from a variety of guests every Monday through the end of April. Each episode will be automatically downloaded to your Apple Watch with your Fitness + subscription.

According to Apple, the range of episodes is 25 to 40 minutes. Following the celebrity story, a short playlist of songs will be introduced to keep listeners motivated and inspiring.

